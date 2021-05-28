Cancel
Hilton Head VIM's 'vaccine navigator' helped hundreds get their COVID shot. Meet Niza Hall

tribuneledgernews.com
 29 days ago

May 28—As the Spanish-speaking 'vaccine navigator' for Hilton Head Island's Volunteers in Medicine health clinic, Niza Hall had two objectives as vaccines against COVID-19 became more widely accessible across the Lowcountry this spring: Ensure no doses were wasted. And provide everyone who wanted a shot with one. To do that,...

