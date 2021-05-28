Samantha Christmann: Discount Diva: Lessons I learned watching vintage episodes of 'The Price is Right'

Special brings together stars from ‘90s & ‘00s, including Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans, Fran Drescher, Joey Lawrence, Lacey Chabert. Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, on Thursday announced it will debut the first-ever live U.S. reunion special on Wednesday, June 30 (8 p.m. ET) on TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Hosted by TikTok creator Brittany Broski, the hour-long live trivia and challenge event will bring together fan favorite ‘90s and ‘00s shows and stars, featuring appearances by Marlon Wayans (“White Chicks”), Paris Hilton (“The Simple Life”), Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”), Joey Lawrence (“Hit List”) and Lacey Chabert (“Party of Five”). The special will highlight Tubi’s offering of nostalgic titles, including “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Nanny,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” Leading up to the partnership’s live event, Tubi is launching a series of brand-new nostalgic videos on TikTok featuring Wayans, Drescher, Hilton, Lawrence and James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek”). Creators from the TikTok community will also be joining the festivities, including Suede Brooks, Zach Lugo, Chunkysdead, Tre Clements, Wisdom Kaye and Rodney Lee.