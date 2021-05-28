Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Samantha Christmann: Discount Diva: Lessons I learned watching vintage episodes of 'The Price is Right'

By Samantha Christmann, The Buffalo News, N.Y.
tribuneledgernews.com
 28 days ago

May 28—My friend, Lori, recently informed me there is a channel on Pluto TV that is entirely devoted to the Bob Barker era of the game show "The Price is Right." This is the best thing that has happened to me since the original cast of MTV's "The Real World" reunited for a new season.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Barker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Consumer Behavior#The Price Is Right#Episodes#Pluto Tv#Mtv#Dentyne#Mercury#Corvette Stingray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Toyota
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: Watch Lucille Ball Explain Why Certain Episodes Stick with Fans Forever

You know, some of those “I Love Lucy” episodes still bring a smile to your face. They are a part of your life. Lucille Ball talked about it often. In an appearance on “The Merv Griffin Show,” Griffin asks Ball was was it “I Love Lucy” had that made people in his studio audience raise their hands in unison. Griffin asked audience members if they had an episode or sketch that they remembered specifically.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'I'll Be Gone in the Dark': Watch an Exclusive Clip From the Special Episode

After its six-episode run last summer, the HBO true-crime docuseries I’ll Be Gone in the Dark returns with an all-new special episode completing late writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the identity of the Golden State Killer. ET has an exclusive preview of the special as Grace Puccetti recounts her brief interactions with McNamara before her untimely death in 2016.
TV & VideosYoga Journal

What I Learned From Binge-Watching Wellness Documentaries

When it comes to wellness trends, there isn’t much I won’t try. I’ve floated in a sensory deprivation tank to relax, performed a 12-hour “dopamine fast” to try to temper impulsive behaviors, and had the blood plasma drawn from my arm and micro-needled into my face in an attempt to shrink my pores. When I heard Gwyneth Paltrow was an advocate of bee-sting therapy, I hunted for someone to sting me just to see what would happen. (The short story: no one would do it.) But one portal I’ve never attempted to find enlightenment through? Netflix.
Los Angeles, CACharlotteObserver.com

7 big lessons I’ve learned from a life of moviegoing — and why I’m overjoyed to return

LOS ANGELES — Midway through the 1982 screen musical "Annie," the characters stop and do something that's incidental to the plot but essential to their pleasure: They go to the movies. It's the 1930s, and hard times are sending audiences to the pictures in droves, though few can afford to go in such style as Annie and Daddy Warbucks, chauffeured by town car to Radio City Music Hall. Before the curtains part on "Camille," a splendid weepie starring Greta Garbo at her finest, they're treated to a proper billionaire's welcome, first from a receiving line of ushers and then a chorus of Rockettes: "Let's go to the movies/ Let's go see the stars," they sing. "Red lights holler, deep Depression/ What do we care? Movies are there!"
Omaha, NECharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Monday: HBO releases new episode of ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’

College World Series (7 p.m., ESPN) - NC State plays Vanderbilt in Game 6 of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: Special Episode (10 p.m., HBO) - HBO releases a new episode of this fascinating true crime documentary series, updating developments in the Golden State Killer case that have happened since the series first aired. When Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and murder nearly a year ago, many of his survivors gathered at the hearing to talk about what they had been through. The episode will also look at another case studied by “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” author Michelle McNamara, who died in 2016. McNamara had looked into the murder of Kathy Lombardo in McNamara’s Oak Park, Illinois hometown in 1984. This will also stream on HBO Max.
TV SeriesGamespot

Disney Plus's Turner And Hooch Reboot Show Gets Slobbering First Trailer

The first trailer for the Disney+ show Turner and Hooch has been released. The series is a reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks movie about a cop and his slobbering canine assistant. The new show is actually a sequel to the original movie, with Josh Peck (Fuller House) playing Scott Turner Jr., a US marshal and the son of Hanks's now-dead character. It seems that before he died, Turner Sr. rescued another giant French mastiff from a shelter and wanted his son to have it--as one character says, "It's almost like the original Hooch came back." Lots of chaotic dog-related hijinks ensure, as Turner tries to control his to his unruly new pet and the pair set out to solve crimes. Check the trailer out below:
Behind Viral Videoswnypapers.com

Tubi partners with TikTok in first-ever live, longform nostalgia reunion

Special brings together stars from ‘90s & ‘00s, including Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans, Fran Drescher, Joey Lawrence, Lacey Chabert. Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, on Thursday announced it will debut the first-ever live U.S. reunion special on Wednesday, June 30 (8 p.m. ET) on TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Hosted by TikTok creator Brittany Broski, the hour-long live trivia and challenge event will bring together fan favorite ‘90s and ‘00s shows and stars, featuring appearances by Marlon Wayans (“White Chicks”), Paris Hilton (“The Simple Life”), Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”), Joey Lawrence (“Hit List”) and Lacey Chabert (“Party of Five”). The special will highlight Tubi’s offering of nostalgic titles, including “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Nanny,” “Friday Night Lights” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” Leading up to the partnership’s live event, Tubi is launching a series of brand-new nostalgic videos on TikTok featuring Wayans, Drescher, Hilton, Lawrence and James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek”). Creators from the TikTok community will also be joining the festivities, including Suede Brooks, Zach Lugo, Chunkysdead, Tre Clements, Wisdom Kaye and Rodney Lee.
TV ShowsPosted by
BGR.com

This mind-bending thriller on Netflix just rocketed to #1 on the charts

One of the most-watched shows on Netflix right is not a “Netflix” show at all. It’s actually Manifest, a just-canceled NBC drama series about passengers on a turbulent plane flight who end up landing years after their plane took off — only to find that the world has seemed to fast-forward, presuming them all dead and gone for years. It’s a trippy, mind-bending premise for a show that also represents the kind of creative risk that the legacy networks such as NBC don’t experiment with often enough. And right on cue, following Netflix now streaming two of the show’s three seasons,...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on June 23

Netflix is notoriously mum on viewership numbers, but the Netflix Top 10 TV shows list at least gives us some idea of what's working for the streaming service and what isn't. The Netflix Top 10 list of TV shows for Wednesday, June 23 doesn't add anything new to the list, but it does deliver one ominous warning: the babies are taking over. The animated nursery rhyme bonanza Cocomelon moves all the way up to No. 2, bumping the apocalyptic fairy tale Sweet Tooth down to the third spot. Manifest, which is now officially canceled after Netflix passed on saving it, stays in the No. 1 spot.
lancescurv.com

LIFE LESSONS WELL LEARNED!

Our very valuable and divine enlightened Empress Ella Gee shares a very deep conversation with Lance on the LIFE LESSONS WELL LEARNED and many of the obstacles overcome that we had to endure to reach that victorious place. We would love to hear your perspectives in the comment section below. Thanks and enjoy!
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

The 10 Best Vintage Watches That Are All Under $1k

Vintage watches are unique, well-crafted, and a great way to start or expand a men’s watch collection. If you’re reading this, you know that watches have a special allure; they’re like wearing art (and science) on your wrist. A watch can telegraph your personality, your individual style, and even your interests. Vintage watches go one better, as they can infer that you’re curious about history. While this sounds like a lot of responsibility tossed onto a bunch of vintage watches, when you think about it, when you’re purchasing a vintage watch or a couple of vintage watches, it’s as if you’re purchasing a snapshot from a different era.
Family Relationshipscassville-democrat.com

Kyle Troutman: Lessons learned by being a dad

About two-and-a-half years ago, I met a beautiful, intelligent, utterly captivating lass that sent my life in a direction I did not expect. She had a penchant for macaroni and cheese, refused to be treated less than a princess by any man and was incredibly confident in everything she did. Although I had seen her around before, no moment in our lives so far (for me anyway) will match the first day her mother invited me to her house. She took me by the hand, demanded that I come to play and introduced me to her posse of baby dolls and dinosaurs.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix just added six new movies and TV series this Thursday. It’s an even split of the two mediums, too, as three of the fresh titles are films and the other half are shows. The highlights include an original flick that’s getting rave reviews and the second season of a popular international drama.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Amazon’s Superhero Series ‘The Boys’ Adds 3 Recurring Cast Members For Season 3

Amazon’s hit superhero series The Boys has added three recurring characters for Season 3. Boondock Saints star Sean Patrick Flanery is portraying a superhero named Gunpowder. Miles Gaston Villanueva who portrayed Lyle Menedez in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders will play Supersonic. Rosewell actor Nick Wechsler is portraying Blue Hawk. Each actor will join the show’s new season which is currently in production in Toronto.
Family Relationshipsyourgv.com

ASHLEY HODGE: A weekend of lessons learned

This past weekend was full of lessons learned. Those who have children I’m sure have seen their fare share of accidents. I’ve been lucky so far with no major catastrophes, but after this weekend, my daughter may have a fractured bone in her face. Over the weekend, we decided to...
Shoppingi-bidder.com

Vintage Glycine Diamond Ladies Watch

ESTIMATE: $2,000.00-$2,500.00. One ladies, cast & assembled Vintage Glycine wristwatch electronically tested, Platinum Case: 24mm x 14mm, Case Back: space available for engraving, Case Lugs: diamond set, Bezel: diamond set, Crystal: acrylic. Glycine Movement: seventeen jewel three adjustment mechanical, Dial: Ivory color, with Blue Steel pointed hands, and numerals, Condition: G-4 average. Bracelet: 14KT white gold double mesh cord strap, six inch length, with a fold over stainless steel snap locking clasp. Containing: Fifty Eight single cut diamonds, approximate. Total Weight of 58 stones = 0.55ct. Graded in the setting. Clarity: SI-1 to I-1. Color: G - I. Total Weight of Diamonds 0.55ct. Total Weight of Watch 16.24 grams. AIG Appraised.