Samantha Christmann: Discount Diva: Lessons I learned watching vintage episodes of 'The Price is Right'

LOS ANGELES — Midway through the 1982 screen musical "Annie," the characters stop and do something that's incidental to the plot but essential to their pleasure: They go to the movies. It's the 1930s, and hard times are sending audiences to the pictures in droves, though few can afford to go in such style as Annie and Daddy Warbucks, chauffeured by town car to Radio City Music Hall. Before the curtains part on "Camille," a splendid weepie starring Greta Garbo at her finest, they're treated to a proper billionaire's welcome, first from a receiving line of ushers and then a chorus of Rockettes: "Let's go to the movies/ Let's go see the stars," they sing. "Red lights holler, deep Depression/ What do we care? Movies are there!"