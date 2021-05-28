Cancel
Minorities

Spain Postal Service’s Anti-Racism Campaign Backfires

By Taegan Goddard
politicalwire.com
 20 days ago

“Spain’s postal service prompted widespread criticism this week after introducing skin-tone stamps — with the lightest ones being the most valuable — and promoting them as part of an anti-racism campaign,” the Washington Post reports. From a news release: “The darker the stamp, the less value it will have. Therefore,...

politicalwire.com
State
Washington State
Minorities
Country
Spain
Economy
World
Society
Minorities

The politics of anti-Asian racism

The celebration of the Asian Heritage Month in May is marred by the fact that Asian communities around the world — from the United States, Canada, Europe to Australia — are experiencing a spike in anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. While the slaying of Asian women in Atlanta in March was the most violent of these crimes, much of the racism directed at Asians takes everyday forms — physical violence, overt and covert discrimination in workplaces, racial slurs, spitting and micro-aggressions.
Posted by
Daily Herald

Being anti-communist does not equal racism

In response to "Here's the reality that young Asian Americans are facing every day," a letter by Winston Chu of Glenview that ran May 27: There's a difference between anti-Chinese Communist Party sentiment and anti-Chinese sentiment. The former is political, the latter is hatred. Mr. Chu and our community need to make this distinction, or else, as happens so often in society today, anything remotely touching on race is attacked as racist -- usually as a ploy to silence the political viewpoints of messenger, in this case, Turning Point USA. While the TPUSA image may have poorly distinguished between its criticism of the CCP and anti-Chinese animosity (and, given the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, should probably have been denied public display on this basis), any fair-minded person can see that the message is political.
Business

Contrapunto BBDO: Think Again, Think Spain campaign

The Leading Brands of Spain Forum, ICEX Spain Export and Investment, and the Spanish Chamber of Commerce presented the international communication campaign ‘Think Again, Think Spain.’. The objective is to improve the image of Spain’s economic and business dimension through the communication of success stories and best practices of leading...
Congress & Courts

The View's Meghan McCain Thinks V.P. Harris "Sounded Like a Moron" on Immigration

Meghan McCain ripped into Vice President Kamala Harris on The View last week over her remarks on why she hadn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet. On the show, GOP Sen. Joni Ernst (Iowa) and comedian Michelle Buteau joined the panel. They were asked about Harris' trip to Latin America and her comments to NBC's Lester Holt when she was asked why she hasn't been to the border. Harris stated:
Minorities

How George Floyd's murder sparked anti-racism protests worldwide

A Hennepin County Judge will announce Chauvin's sentence at 13:30 local time on Wednesday. Derek Chauvin was caught on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes. His killing sparked widespread anti-racism protests in the US and several other countries. Last year, the custodial killing of a black man, named...
Minorities
Posted by
The Independent

Conservative Newsmax host Greg Kelly is being investigated over racist tweets

Newsmax host Greg Kelly has come under fire for racist tweets he posted over the weekend, leading to an investigation from his conservative news organisation.On Sunday, Mr Kelly shared several racist tweets before they were deleted. But The Washington Post reported on several of the tweets before the host had a chance to delete them.The tweet read: “Military life had its Perks, but it was also a major pain. I will tell you what took ‘the sting out of it’ – that when I was flying around the Pacific Ocean off of ships, I knew there was a Secretary of...
Politics

Smitherman joins CNN on the justice beat

CNN has appointed Laura Smitherman supervising producer for the justice beat, reports Politico. She comes from NPR News where she was deputy national editor. Smitherman was with The Baltimore Sun for 12 years, holding various roles, including State House and business reporter, business editor and assistant managing editor – enterprise and investigations.
Aerospace & Defense

The US may accidentally unleash a nuclear war

In the confrontation with China, the US Air Force may provoke a situation where Beijing will be forced to use nuclear weapons as a retaliatory measure, writes Forbes. As noted by the columnist of the publication Lauren Thompson, in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, the United States will send aircraft capable of carrying nuclear charges to China’s airspace.
Presidential Election

Biden bristles at Fox News reporter's question on China

At a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, President Biden disputed a journalist’s characterization of Chinese President Xi Jinping as an “old friend” who might be persuaded to allow an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. “Let’s get something...
Florida State
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Designed To Frighten You’ Florida Gov. DeSantis Downplays New Variant Label, Advises Vaccination

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida downplayed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision to label the delta variant of COVID-19 as one of “concern.”. “There’s been a lot of talk about variants leading up to this,” DeSantis said after a state cabinet meeting, according to News4Jax. “I think it gets put out there in ways designed to frighten people.”