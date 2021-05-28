Cancel
Public Health

State Reaches Over 600,000 COVID Cases

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota has reached over six-hundred-thousand coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. That’s according to state health officials yesterday, who also reported a total of over 74-hundred coronavirus-related deaths. The latest data shows 505 new cases and ten more deaths. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...

