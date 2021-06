OMAHA (DTN) -- August live cattle are down $0.33 at $124.6, August feeder cattle are up $1.18 at $158.875, July lean hogs are down $1.58 at $113.925, July corn is down 20 1/2 cents per bushel and July soybean meal is down $1.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 11.25 points and NASDAQ is down 33.18 points. Beef net sales of 12,800 mt reported for 2021 were down 20% from the previous week and 36% from the prior four-week average. The three largest buyers were Japan (4,400 mt), China (3,600 mt) and South Korea (1,700 mt). Pork net sales of 29,300 mt reported for 2021 were up 49% from the previous week and 8% from the prior four-week average. The three largest buyers were Mexico (19,100 mt), Japan (5,300 mt) and South Korea (2,300 mt).