Donate Blood at the Manvel Police Department Blood Drive. HAPPENING TOMORROW!! You still have time to sign up. The Manvel Police Department will be holding a Blood Drive on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 9:30 am – 1:00 pm. There will be a donor coach bus set up in their parking lot. Please feel free to stop by to give blood. Successful donors will receive a free beach towel or an IHOP pancake voucher! Appointments are preferred, you can make an appointment at www.giveblood.org/ and enter sponsor code: M086. Any questions contact Michelle Vela 281-489-1212. Remember one donation can save three lives.