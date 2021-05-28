‘Temple Run’ Mobile Game To Become Reality Competition Show

Bethesda’s Todd Howard recently explained to media outlet Telegraph in an interview the nature of upcoming video game Starfield. Howard shared some details about the upcoming video game and in particular how the developers balanced it as a game by nature but also grounded by scientific reality. He stressed that it is a game rather than a simulation where every element, every mechanic, and the law of physics is followed to the dot. It is not that, but it is somewhat like that too, if that makes sense to you. He said that it is grounded in scientific reality, which meant it will not be that too far-fetched. An example is that this game will not as super sci-fi as Mass Effect.