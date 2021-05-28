‘Temple Run’ Mobile Game To Become Reality Competition Show

A remaster of the side-scrolling hack-and-slash title BloodRayne Betrayal has been announced for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. BloodRayne: Betrayal Fresh Bites completely remasters the original game and features up to 4K resolution. Originally developed by Way Forward, Fresh Bites is published by Ziggurat Interactive, which previously release remasters of the first two BloodRayne games in November 2020, titles BloodRayne: Terminal Cut. The remaster also features brand new voice acting by Laura Bailey and Troy Baker, the cast of the original BloodRayne. In the years since BloodRayne: Betrayal the two actors have become known for some incredibly prominent roles, like Troy Baker’s performance as Joel in The Last of Us and Laura Bailey’s as Mary Jane in Marvel’s Spider-Man.