New Jersey Devils: 5 Stupid Narratives You Will Hear This Offseason
The New Jersey Devils are offseason bound, and that usually comes with some hilariously hot takes. Some of them will come from this very website. The internet is a take machine, and some have some validity and trust behind them, while others are mostly emotional takes about a team that’s been a massive disappointment. Bleacher Report literally made up trade offers for the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, and T.J. Watt, who aren’t going anywhere. Sometimes these takes make no sense and the narrative is just a straight overreaction.pucksandpitchforks.com