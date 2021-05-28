Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

What will be ‘normal’ in the ‘new, new normal?’ Mental health expert weighs in

By ABC Audio
southernillinoisnow.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — With the COVID-19 pandemic easing in this country, and life slowly returning to normal, what exactly will that mean?. ABC Audio spoke with Amanda Fialk, PhD, chief of clinical services at the treatment community The Dorm, about what to expect. Long story short, we’ve all experienced trauma,...

southernillinoisnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Normal#Mental Illness#Abc Audio#Dorm#Reintegration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Myths and stigma about ADHD contribute to poorer mental health for those affected

Around one in 30 Australians (or 3.4% of the population) have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Yet it remains a poorly understood and highly stigmatised disorder. Our new paper, which reviews the research on community attitudes about ADHD, found misconceptions are common and affect the way people with ADHD are treated and see themselves. Stigma is an underestimated risk factor for other negative outcomes in ADHD, including the development of additional mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, alcohol and substance abuse, and eating disorders. Stigma is also likely to contribute to the increased risk of suicide, with people with ADHD three...
Public Healthmarket.us

Health Experts Advise How Older Adults Should Resume Their Normal Life After Coping With A Year Of COVID19 Crisis

The US is slowly returning to normalcy after vaccinating a majority of its population. However, millions of people in the US are still struggling to resume their normal life after dealing with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges for more than a year due to the COVID19 pandemic. They have missed their daily activities and have isolated themselves from their loved ones. Older adults have been dealing with a number of issues such as muscle weakness, anxiety, disrupted sleep, and social isolation even when the pandemic seems to wane away. Health experts have said that these issues need to be addressed properly otherwise older people will be facing prospects of poorer health and elevated frailty. Many health experts have come up with a wide range of advice that can help elderly and older adults to restart their daily activities with ease. They have said that a huge number of older adults have delayed their medical treatment due to the fear of the virus during the pandemic. Now, when most senior citizens have been fully vaccinated against COVID19, they should reschedule their visits to their primary health care providers. Chief Medical Officer of the Commonwealth Care Alliance in Massachusetts, Dr. Robert MacArthur has said that they should book their appointments for preventive care screenings such as mammograms, dental cleaning, eye test, and hearing screening. An expert in geriatric rehabilitation Jonathan Bean has said that primary care visits should find how older patients are doing physically. He is also the director of the New England Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center. Dr. Bean has said that doctors need to check if older patients are able to walk properly or if there is a change in the way, they perform daily tasks.
Mental HealthNews 12

The New Normal: How to navigate a post-pandemic life

This morning, News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Caroline Poland and Dr. Liz Matheis to talk about the adjustment to post-pandemic life. While stress, fear, worry, sadness, exhaustion and numbness are normal, and expected, emotional responses to a health crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact on mental health cannot go ignored.
Mental Healthiosconews.com

Tamar Braxton on Normalizing Mental Health & Improving Your Mindset | Celebrity Deep Dives | Health

"Am I okay?" This is a question that Tamar Braxton now asks herself when checking in regarding her mental health. In this episode of Celebrity Deep Dives, Tamar discusses the importance of normalizing mental health issues and a few tips for improving your mental state. She also gives an overview of her podcast, Under Construction, and why she felt there was a need to use her platform to openly discuss mental health. Tune in as Tamar Braxton encourages others to heal out loud without shame, and always know that they are never alone.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Behavioral Health vs. Mental Health: How Are They Different?

If you’ve done research on mental health, you may have seen references to behavioral health and wondered what it is and how the two are different. Although behavioral and mental health are related, it’s important to understand what makes each one unique and how they influence each other, especially if you are considering a career in this field.
Mental Healthissaquahhighlands.com

Ask Kari: On Transitioning Into a New Normal

Help! I am anxious about going back into a work environment and talking to people in person again. How do I adjust to the social dynamics of being in the office again after a year of freedom? Working from home this past year was wonderful for my anxiety. I have felt less anxious overall, especially about social exchanges where I used to struggle. I dread having to worry about carrying on small talk with my colleagues again. What do you recommend I do to get through it all?
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Adverse Mental Health Symptoms Up During Pandemic for Parents, Caregivers

Last Updated: June 24, 2021. Odds ratios for adverse mental health symptoms, especially suicidal ideation, highest for those in both roles. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents and caregivers, especially those who are both parents and caregivers, had higher levels of adverse mental health symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research published in the June 18 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Muncie, INindianapublicradio.org

Pandemic’s Psychological Effects On Children And Parents Center On Anxiety And Depression

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a psychological toll, to varying degrees, on each one of us. Many have found ways to cope, but what about kids? Their minds are still developing, and a pandemic is something few people alive in 2021 have experienced. How do parents and other guardians guide kids through such extraordinary times and where do parents go for help, now that summer is here and school is out?
Mental Healthjournaliststoolbox.org

Mental Health for Journalists

Editor’s note: Besides the resources listed here, you also can find mental health and reporting safety resources here: Covering Protests and Pandemic Reporting Safety. This page features resources for journalists with mental health needs and also links for covering mental health. The style guide is designed as a quick, authoritative...
Mental Healthumn.edu

Addressing men’s mental health

June is Men’s Health Month and the five major mental health problems, according to Mental Health America, are depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis and schizophrenia, and eating disorders. John Schipke from the Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC) talks about why there is a stigma about men seeking help for their...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

7 Tips for Better Mental and Emotional Health

Mental health means more than a lack of mental disorders; emphasizing positive characteristics also boosts emotional wellness. Some strategies to do this include doing activities you enjoy, building a better relationship with technology, being kind to yourself, and practicing gratitude. Using positive reappraisal, adding positive stuff to your brain, and...
Mental HealthKFDM-TV

Anxiety, depression, guilt: 20% of COVID survivors report mental health symptoms

WASHINGTON (SBG) - 20% of COVID survivors are reporting both physical and mental post-COVID symptoms. “I think the best statement to say is that the impact of long COVID on people is tremendous,” said Dr. Jen Caudle to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “In addition to physical symptoms such as shortness of breath, heart issues and muscle pain, tiredness, etc. when it comes to the brain, you're seeing some people having things like anxiety, depression, mood disorders, insomnia, but also some long COVID survivors are having survivor's guilt.”
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

How New Parents Are Coping In The ‘New Normal’

For new parents, lockdown has been a surreal time. On one hand, many parents have been able to work from home or have been furloughed, allowing them more time than ever to focus on their precious new arrival. On the other hand, however, the pandemic has brought with it many uncertainties and unexpected worries for new parents.
Mental Health895thelake.ca

Province Adds To Youth Mental Health Funding

Ontario is expanding mental health and addictions services for children and youth in Northwestern Ontario. Michael Tibollo is the Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and says $1 million in additional annual funding is being invested to reduce waitlists and address extensive wait times for services across the region.
Kidsiweller.com

Dads Can Make a Big Difference in How Kids Learn About Mental Health

Sumary of Dads Can Make a Big Difference in How Kids Learn About Mental Health:. Share on PinterestFrom normalizing talking about feelings to teaching emotional intelligence, how dads approach mental health can profoundly shape their kids’ development and understanding of it.. “It has been shown in multiple studies that paternal...
Mental Healthbenefitspro.com

Experts call for greater integration of mental health policies and workplace interventions

The health care industry is not doing enough to focus on mental illness, according to a new opinion piece on HealthAffairs.org. “Despite advances in the diagnosis and treatment of these conditions, and considerable progress on including mental health care in health insurance, people with mental illness — including those with moderate illnesses such as depression or anxiety — continue to be tenuously connected to work and, hence, to full participation in society,” Amanda Goorin, Richard G. Frank, and Sherry Glied collectively wrote. “Mental illnesses pose difficulties for workers because their symptoms can interfere with essential workplace skills, such as participating effectively in teams, interacting with customers and co-workers, and maintaining concentration.”