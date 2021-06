NASA is working on resolving a memory condition that caused the telescope’s sensors to go into safe mode and reduced its science output. The Hubble Space Telescope has been surveying the universe for nearly three decades, delivering us spectacular photographs and data about our universe. The spacecraft is finally starting to show its age. The Hubble crew is actively troubleshooting an issue with the telescope’s payload computer, which operates the telescope’s science instruments and was established in the 1980s. On Sunday, a computer problem occurred.