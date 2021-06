Arleen Foster is set to resign as Northern Ireland’s first minister.Ms Foster will make a personal statement to the Northern Ireland assembly at Stormont Monday afternoon, where she is expected to officially step down from the role.She has served as first minister since January 2020, and also held the post from January 2016 to January 2017. Ms Foster has been a member of the Northern Ireland Assembly since 2003. Her resignation as first minister follows her resignation as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on 28 May.Both of her resignations follow an internal revolt within the DUP, where at...