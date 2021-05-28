What will be ‘normal’ in the ‘new, new normal?’ Mental health expert weighs in

The US is slowly returning to normalcy after vaccinating a majority of its population. However, millions of people in the US are still struggling to resume their normal life after dealing with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges for more than a year due to the COVID19 pandemic. They have missed their daily activities and have isolated themselves from their loved ones. Older adults have been dealing with a number of issues such as muscle weakness, anxiety, disrupted sleep, and social isolation even when the pandemic seems to wane away. Health experts have said that these issues need to be addressed properly otherwise older people will be facing prospects of poorer health and elevated frailty. Many health experts have come up with a wide range of advice that can help elderly and older adults to restart their daily activities with ease. They have said that a huge number of older adults have delayed their medical treatment due to the fear of the virus during the pandemic. Now, when most senior citizens have been fully vaccinated against COVID19, they should reschedule their visits to their primary health care providers. Chief Medical Officer of the Commonwealth Care Alliance in Massachusetts, Dr. Robert MacArthur has said that they should book their appointments for preventive care screenings such as mammograms, dental cleaning, eye test, and hearing screening. An expert in geriatric rehabilitation Jonathan Bean has said that primary care visits should find how older patients are doing physically. He is also the director of the New England Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center. Dr. Bean has said that doctors need to check if older patients are able to walk properly or if there is a change in the way, they perform daily tasks.