How Countries Can Save Billions by Switching to a Plant-Based Economy

In the last three years of Marc-Olivier Brouillette’s nine-year professional football career, his energy levels shot up, his recovery between workouts improved and, overall, he felt amazing. What changed? He gave up meat and animal products. His only regret is that he didn’t go plant-based six years earlier. Now, he’s retired from football and working for a Montreal law firm while training for triathlons. His dietary needs have changed, but he’s still a poster child for plant-based athletes. Brouillette starts the day with a superfood smoothie, and he and his wife have kept up their love of bowls: chickpeas, tempeh, lentils, and tofu overtop a changing bed of grains with vegetables. In a Q&A with alive, Brouillette opens up about his plant-based journey, raising children on plant-based food, and how going vegan has helped him on and off the field.