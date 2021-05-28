This app connects homeowners with vetted lawn-care professionals. It's now taking root in Topeka.
Homeowners in the Topeka area who have had trouble securing reliable lawn-care service may soon find relief in the form of an app designed to help them do just that. GreenPal, an online and mobile application designed to connect homeowners with vetted lawn-care professionals, has made its way to Topeka, and co-founder Gene Caballero hopes it becomes a resource for area residents and landscaping professionals alike.