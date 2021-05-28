This app connects homeowners with vetted lawn-care professionals. It's now taking root in Topeka.

It’s time to start thinking about lawn irrigation, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s WaterMyYard Program can tell you when and how much to water. Above-average rainfall in May continued into June and saturated many parts of the state, and additional rainy weather in the forecast means there is no need to water your lawn yet in those areas. But how do you know when to start watering once the rain stops? The WaterMyYard app can help answer that question.