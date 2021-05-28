Nine-year-old dies 12 days after being shot while playing in Minneapolis

FOX 9 reports: “A nine-year-old girl who was shot in the head in north Minneapolis, has passed away from her injuries, family members told FOX 9. Trinity Ottoson-Smith had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. ‘For the last 12 days, she fought for her life and today that fight ended,’ said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. “At 4:04 p.m. she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.’ Trinity was one of three children who were shot in the head in north Minneapolis within weeks of one another. On May 15, Trinity was jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party with other children when she was struck by a bullet in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. Since then, she had been in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital.”