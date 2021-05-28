Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Nine-year-old dies 12 days after being shot while playing in Minneapolis

By Brian Lambert
Posted by 
MinnPost
MinnPost
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOX 9 reports: “A nine-year-old girl who was shot in the head in north Minneapolis, has passed away from her injuries, family members told FOX 9. Trinity Ottoson-Smith had been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. ‘For the last 12 days, she fought for her life and today that fight ended,’ said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. “At 4:04 p.m. she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.’ Trinity was one of three children who were shot in the head in north Minneapolis within weeks of one another. On May 15, Trinity was jumping on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party with other children when she was struck by a bullet in the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. Since then, she had been in critical condition at North Memorial Health Hospital.”

www.minnpost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Chaska, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Steve Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 9#Trinity#The Pioneer Press#Republican#Senate#Americans#The Star Tribune#The City Council#Covid#Family First Housing#Ap#Usda#Midwestern#Aaa#The Duluth News Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Nicholas Kraus charged with murder in killing of protester Deona Knajdek

Charged. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Nicholas D. Kraus, 35, of St. Paul, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the crash late Sunday that killed Deona M. Knajdek, of Minneapolis, and injured three other protesters. The murder count presents a far more serious allegation against Kraus, rather than the more typical count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charges come on the day that Knajdek, a project manager for a vulnerable adult service provider and a mother to two girls, would have turned 32 years old.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

U of M to see largest incoming freshman class in decades

Ryan Faircloth writes in the Star Tribune: “The University of Minnesota’s incoming freshman class is on track to be its largest in decades and its most diverse in history, suggesting the state’s flagship institution will see a big enrollment rebound this fall as it returns to mostly normal operations. Freshman confirmations are up 14% at the Twin Cities campus, with nearly 7,500 new students committed to attend compared with just 6,500 at this time last year. Systemwide, freshman confirmations are up 12% across the U’s five campuses. Other colleges in the state are not seeing the same spike, though some are reporting promising increases in international students after a year in which that group’s enrollment plummeted.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Landlord group sues to end Minnesota eviction ban

Eviction wave coming? MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “A Minnesota landlord group has asked a federal court to invalidate a remaining Gov. Tim Walz executive order barring most evictions, although the Legislature could change the rules before a judge steps in. … The lawsuit filed late Monday by the Minnesota Multi Housing Association and some of its members says the moratorium has deprived the rights of property owners to manage their units.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Who’s still getting COVID-19 in Minnesota?

In the last week, Minnesota has reported fewer than 200 new positive cases of COVID-19 per day, and case counts are lower than they’ve been since testing became widely available. After more than a year of living with COVID-19, summer is, in many ways, starting to look pretty normal as...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Appeals Court affirms Minnesota regulators’ approval of Line 3 permit

Permits upheld. The AP reports (via WCCO): “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed state regulators’ key approvals of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project, in a dispute that drew over 1,000 protesters to northern Minnesota last week. … A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that the state’s independent Public Utilities Commission correctly granted Enbridge the certificate of need and route permit that the Canadian-based company needed to begin construction on the 337-mile Minnesota segment of a larger project to replace a 1960s-era crude oil pipeline that has been deteriorating and can run at only half capacity.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Is Minnesota the new Mississippi?

In the struggle for civil rights, the federal government has intervened in the practices of many state and local jurisdictions — most of them in the South. When Little Rock, Arkansas, would not integrate its schools, President Dwight Eisenhower sent the 101st Airborne Division to Little Rock to escort the “Little Rock Nine” to class. When Gov. George Wallace stood at the “schoolhouse door” of the University of Alabama to deny the enrollment of two black students, the Kennedy administration sent a federalized National Guard to ensure the students could register and attend class. Similarly, Gov. Ross Barnett of Mississippi faced federal troops as he fomented white segregationist riots and tried to block the enrollment of James Meredith, who would become the first black student at the university.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Many police departments in Greater Minnesota don’t have body cameras. A legislative proposal looks to change that.

In autumn of 2020, the International Falls Police Department tested officer-worn cameras for about six weeks but ultimately chose not to keep them. It’s not that the department didn’t like what it saw. Captain Mike Kostiuk said the cameras were “obviously a great tool that we’d love to have” for a department that wants to become “a little more forward thinking” and take advantage of new technologies.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Minneapolis crews attempt to open George Floyd Square for vehicle traffic a second time

Still closed. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du and Tim Harlow report: “Minneapolis city crews returned to George Floyd Square early Tuesday to remove makeshift barriers blocking streets, the second attempt in less than a week to open the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to traffic. … Crews moved in with front-end loaders and brooms just before 5 a.m. to move ‘debris and trash piles’ out of the way, said city representatives. They were on scene for about half an hour. … The workers did not disturb the pop-up gardens and memorial artifacts scattered throughout the intersection. As of noon, three sides of the square were mostly reopened, with the exception of the large fist sculptures standing in the middle of the street, a few cars wedged horizontally and small traffic signs repurposed as roadblocks.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Three more Minnesota law enforcement agencies withdraw from federal fugitive task force over body cameras

Mara H. Gottfried writes for the Pioneer Press: “Another three local law enforcement departments said Tuesday they will withdraw from a federal fugitive task force in Minnesota until their officers are able to wear body cameras. The Minnesota Department of Corrections, which had one full-time officer assigned, and Anoka and Hennepin County sheriff’s offices, each with one deputy, will suspend participation in the U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher announced Monday that he pulled five deputies from the task force until the body camera issue is resolved. Two task force members — Ramsey and Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies — fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., of St. Paul, while trying to arrest him on a Ramsey County weapons warrant in Minneapolis on Thursday.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

‘Our whole mission is Indigenous education and Indigenous food access’: A Q&A with owners of Owamni by The Sioux Chef

According to Peter DeCarlo’s excellent and essential book “Fort Snelling at Bdote: A Brief History,” “Two great rivers come together in the center of North America, at what are now the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. The Mississippi and Minnesota rivers drain huge portions of the state, and for millennia they were the nation’s highways, bringing people together at their confluence. An indigenous people of this region, the Dakota, call the place where the Minnesota enters the Mississippi Bdote (Mdote), which means, ‘where two waters come together,’ and it is sacred, surrounded by spiritual sites and the graves of relatives.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Hundreds protest Line 3 project in northern Minnesota

Dave Kolpack writes for the Associated Press: “Hundreds of protesters vowing to do whatever it takes to stop a Canadian-based company’s push to replace an aging pipeline blocked a pump station Monday in northern Minnesota, with some people chaining themselves to construction equipment before police began making arrests. … By evening, at least 30 people were arrested by state police and sheriff’s officers, but the number “is growing rapidly,” Ashley Fairbanks, a spokeswoman for Treaty People Gathering, told The Associated Press. … Protesters said the Treaty People Gathering was the largest show of resistance yet to the project.”
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
MinnPost

St. Paul sees lots of construction in 2020

St. Paul on the rise. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “Despite social unrest and a pandemic-induced economic recession, builders large and small kept on building last year in St. Paul. … Property owners pulled $692 million in building permits in 2020, up from $550 million the year before and 2 percent above the city’s six-year average, according to a Pioneer Press analysis. … New multi-family apartment buildings led the way, and properties along the Green Line saw a flurry of activity, six years after the light rail was extended to the capital city.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

National Weather Service extends heat advisory for Twin Cities

This from WCCO-TV, “Minnesota’s hot streak continues Sunday, and there’s no relief in sight. The National Weather Service has just extended the head advisory already in effect in the Twin Cities for another few days this week. The Twin Cities will see a high of 93 degrees, with dew points in the low 60s. It will be similarly warm across the state. … Temperatures will likely stay in the 90s throughout the week, and dew points are expected to keep climbing.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

U.S. Marshals Service: Man killed during attempted arrest in Minneapolis

For the Star Tribune, Libor Jany, Alex Chhith and Paul Walsh write. : “Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man during an attempted arrest Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood, sources said. The U.S. Marshals Service said members of its task force had closed in on the man, suspected of being a felon in possession of a gun. The suspect, who was in a parked car, ‘failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,’ the agency said in its statement. … Minneapolis police played no role. The warrant for the man’s arrest was issued in Minnesota, said Marshals Service spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett. It was not clear if the warrant had any relation to a law enforcement scanner report that the man was a suspect in a murder, possibly in another state.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Same old policies won’t move Minnesota’s economy forward

As Minnesota policymakers determine the state’s direction for the next two years they’d be wise to revisit Burl Gilyard’s story, “New report touts importance of immigrants to Minnesota’s economy.” Based on a report from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Foundation, one fact in the report should send chills down the spine of every Minnesotan.