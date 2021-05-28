Daywatch: Seclusion and restraint continued in Illinois schools despite closures, could vaccines be mandatory for some workers and what to do in Chicago this Memorial Day

Good morning, Chicago.

Before Nicole gets to the news of the day, I want to take a moment to go behind the byline. As we strive to build a better relationship with our community and be more transparent about our process, we will sometimes use this space to take you behind the scenes of our newsroom. You’ll hear from journalists about what they are working on, or how they gathered information for a story. You’ll get to know the people working hard to bring you the information you need to navigate your daily life and who tell stories that elevate Chicago’s diverse and vibrant identities.

Today, I want to introduce Emily Hoerner, who joined the investigative team this week.

Emily comes from the nonprofit newsroom Injustice Watch , where she covered judges, policing, prisons and other topics in criminal justice. She has written stories revealing how infrequently the Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted to parole aging prisoners , used court data to identify two Cook County criminal court judges whom attorneys frequently avoided practicing before and covered the evolving treatment of juveniles in the adult court system. She also has done extensive reporting on law enforcement activity on Facebook .

She grew up in Iowa and graduated with a master’s degree in 2015 from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism.

Connect with Emily on Twitter or via email .

— Christine Taylor, managing editor

Here’s more coronavirus news and other top stories you need to know to start your day.

Illinois school workers physically restrained or secluded nearly 2,400 students more than 15,000 times this school year , a period when many schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, new state data shows.

The data, obtained Thursday by the Tribune and ProPublica, shows that even with new rules put in place early last year , schools continued to use physical restraints and isolated timeout thousands of times. The data includes public schools, private schools and regional cooperatives that exclusively serve students with disabilities.

Illinois is on the verge of requiring utilities to replace toxic lead pipes at the same time new street mains are installed — a significant change that would protect millions of people from alarming concentrations of the brain-damaging metal in tap water.

But at the behest of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, state lawmakers are allowing Chicago to continue leaving the dangerous pipes in the ground as crews wrap up a decadelong overhaul of the city’s aging distribution system.

When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it. Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago-based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. But her request was denied .

Workplace vaccination requirements are expected to become increasingly contentious as more offices reopen , and the issue could be especially pressing in the health care industry, where employees often work closely with elderly or vulnerable patients.

Coronavirus in Illinois updates : 63,717 vaccine doses administered, 891 new cases and 42 deaths reported Thursday

Malcolm X College vaccine ambassador program aims to curb hesitancy, debunk myths . ‘This work is vital to our community and our country.’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday released an alternative plan to honor Jean Baptiste Point DuSable in an attempt to fend off a competing proposal to rename Lake Shore Drive for the Haitian explorer.

The mayor’s plan calls for $40 million toward developing DuSable Park on the Near North Side, renaming the Riverwalk downtown for DuSable and creating an annual festival in his honor. Lightfoot unveiled her expanded proposal a day after two aldermen deferred a vote on whether to rename outer Lake Shore Drive in honor of DuSable, who’s credited as the area’s first nonnative settler for establishing a trading post along the river in 1779.

Conservative media outlet sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot for only granting two-year anniversary interviews to reporters of color

For a second year, Memorial Day observances will be refashioned because of the coronavirus pandemic. But as Chicago prepares for a full reopening by Fourth of July , some semblance of normalcy may return to Memorial Day events. Here’s a sampling of in-person or virtual activities scheduled for Monday and over the holiday weekend.