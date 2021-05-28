Watch ENHYPEN sing hits by TWICE, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more

Dua Lipa’s second album, Future Nostalgia, was released last March, and became one of the biggest albums of 2020, nominated for two Grammy, including Album of the Year, and winning Best Pop Vocal Album. There are already several hits that have come off Future Nostalgia, including “Don’t Start Now”, the lead single, which by now I’m sure we all know off by heart, and my favourite track off the album, “Levitating”, remixed with DaBaby in October, also a song that became pretty ubiquitous. Considering that Future Nostalgia dropped basically at the same time as the pandemic in the west, the fact that Dua had so much success with it, without being able to do traditional promotion, is an another bonus, and there was something to the sound of the album in general, with its 80s vibes, not too high energy, a little bittersweet, danceable in the bedroom on your own, but also great in the car …