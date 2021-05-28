Watch ENHYPEN sing hits by TWICE, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more
K-pop boyband ENHYPEN recently took part in ELLE magazine’s popular ‘Song Association’ video series where they sang hits by TWICE, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more. During the segment, the group performed songs from their latest mini-album ‘Border: Carnival’, as well as their 2020 debut track ‘Given-Taken’. ENHYPEN also went on to cover hits by pop stars such as Ariana Grande (‘One Last Time’), Dua Lipa (‘Don’t Start Now) and others. They also sang ‘Come Around Me’ by Justin Bieber and Lauv’s ‘Never Not’.www.nme.com