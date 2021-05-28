Cancel
Watch ENHYPEN sing hits by TWICE, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop boyband ENHYPEN recently took part in ELLE magazine’s popular ‘Song Association’ video series where they sang hits by TWICE, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more. During the segment, the group performed songs from their latest mini-album ‘Border: Carnival’, as well as their 2020 debut track ‘Given-Taken’. ENHYPEN also went on to cover hits by pop stars such as Ariana Grande (‘One Last Time’), Dua Lipa (‘Don’t Start Now) and others. They also sang ‘Come Around Me’ by Justin Bieber and Lauv’s ‘Never Not’.

Person
Lauv
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Justin Bieber
#Carnival#Enhypen#Elle#Song Association#Hybe#Txt#Japanese
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Dua Lipa plays cowgirl clown in 'Love Again' music video

June 4 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is back with a new music video. The 25-year-old singer released a video Friday for the song "Love Again." "thank you to my gang for always pullin through! We shot this video in the midst of our Brits rehearsals and prep. Learnt the choreo in 45 mins, kept adding outfits mid shoot but we did the damn thaaaang!!" Lipa wrote on Instagram.
laineygossip.com

Dua Lipa “Love Again”

Dua Lipa’s second album, Future Nostalgia, was released last March, and became one of the biggest albums of 2020, nominated for two Grammy, including Album of the Year, and winning Best Pop Vocal Album. There are already several hits that have come off Future Nostalgia, including “Don’t Start Now”, the lead single, which by now I’m sure we all know off by heart, and my favourite track off the album, “Levitating”, remixed with DaBaby in October, also a song that became pretty ubiquitous. Considering that Future Nostalgia dropped basically at the same time as the pandemic in the west, the fact that Dua had so much success with it, without being able to do traditional promotion, is an another bonus, and there was something to the sound of the album in general, with its 80s vibes, not too high energy, a little bittersweet, danceable in the bedroom on your own, but also great in the car …
Greensboro, NCkiss951.com

WATCH: Justin Bieber Has A Sauna On His Tour Bus

First of all, let me say that I cannot wait for Justin Bieber to go on tour. He’ll be making a stop in Greensboro in April, and now we know he’ll be doing it in style. I figured Justin Bieber probably had a very nice tour bus, but WOW! I underestimated just HOW NICE it is.
Musictheurbantwist.com

Watch Justin Bieber’s Energizing, Neon-Flecked Performance Of “Somebody” At The Juno Awards

Justin Bieber has been been on a tear. Then there was the run of hits in 2020 that helped him usher in a new era, including “Holy,” “Lonely,” and “Anyone,” all leading up to his Justice album in early 2021. Despite the fact that both songs were early hits, I prefer the latecomer “Hold On,” with its glitchy, hyperspeed chorus and poignant verses. Then there’s “Peaches,” which features Giveon and Daniel Caesar and was the breakout album hit that rocketed to the top of the charts once the album was released.
CelebritiesBillboard

Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Led the U.K.’s Airwaves In 2020

The year 2020 was a real drag. Dua Lipa was there -- and everywhere -- for moral support and inspiration. The British pop artist was the most-played artist on U.K. radio and television in 2020, as music programmers, tastemakers and fans plugged into the Future Nostalgia and its batch of hits.
CelebritiesFremont Tribune

Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby, "Levitating"

With its hand claps, nostalgic disco feels and nimble contribution from chart-topper DaBaby, "Levitating" is the mirror ball spinning, roller rink anthem that makes you want to glide across the hardwood and spin in circles. It's current and a throwback all at once, the encapsulation of Dua's current "Future Nostalgia" era.
Theater & DancePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Fans Made Fun of Dua Lipa’s Dancing and This Is How She Reacted

Internet trolls are always quick to insult, but why don't they try performing on a huge stage in front of thousands of people?. For the past few years, clips of Dua Lipa dancing and performing on stage have circulated on social media, where they've been mercilessly meme'd and turned into GIFs, with many fans and haters alike making fun of the pop star's moves.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Quincy Brown, and More

It’s summer, meaning it’s time to grab a slip dress! This past week, we saw two blonde models wear the slinky garment two different ways. Martha Hunt donned a curve-skimming black dress while holding her little dog, Coco, while Sasha Melnychuk opted for a patchwork-style dress with a pair of well-worn Converse. And beyond the slip dress, look to Instagram, where Gogo Graham is selling some stellar designers. The designer took to the feed to model a spandex halter and bikini set that is now available on Depop. Move quickly though—the pieces sell out fast.
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Dua Lipa replaces Ed Sheeran as the UK’s Most-Played Artist

Move over Ed Sheeran: Dua Lipa has levitated right into your spot. Dua’s been named the U.K.’s most-played artist of 2020. It’s the first time since 2017 that Ed didn’t take that title, which is given out by the music licensing company PPL. It tracks plays of songs on TV and radio, and in bars and clubs.
Musicstar967.net

Win Tickets to Justin Bieber!

Listen to Kevin & Brooke in the mornings all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Justin Bieber!. They will be giving them away every morning between 6-9am.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Justin Bieber and DaBaby to headline Jay-Z's Made in America 2021 edition

The line-up for Jay-Z's Made in America 2021 festival has been unveiled and includes headliners Justin Bieber and DaBaby. Justin Bieber and DaBaby will headline Jay-Z's Made in America 2021 festival. The 51-year-old hip-hop legend was forced to axe the popular event, which was due to take place last September...
Musicfmhiphop.com

Justin Bieber Releases “Peaches” Remix

Justin Bieber released the remix of his hit single “Peaches.”. Justin Bieber recently took to Instagram to announce the remix of the single “Peaches” off his latest album, Justice. Bieber released the original version of the song featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon in March. In addition, Bieber released a music video for “Peaches” with Caesar and Giveon and performed the song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It’s clear that before a remix was even out, Bieber did not fail to deliver another timeless song.
Philadelphia, PAnowdecatur.com

Quickies: Justin Bieber + BLACKPINK!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND LIL BABY TO HEADLINE MADE IN AMERIA FESTIVAL: Justin Bieber and Lil Baby are set to headline this summer’s 10th annual Made in America Festival over Labor Day weekend. The two-day festival in Philadelphia will take place on September 4th and 5th and also include performances from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, and more.
CelebritiesStereogum

Dua Lipa – “Can They Hear Us”

Dua Lipa has released a new song called “Can They Hear Us,” which appears on the soundtrack for the movie Gully. Gully is the feature film directorial debut of music video legend Nabil, which means that it makes sense it would have a star-studded soundtrack. The film opens in theaters this weekend and hits video-on-demand next week and its official soundtrack is out now. It also features new songs from 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign and Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Miguel, Buddy, Gary Clark, Jr., and more.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Join Made in America 2021 Lineup

Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival will return this year on Labor Day Weekend — Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th — at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Like many other live music events, Made in America was canceled last summer due to Covid-19 restrictions. The lineup for the 2021...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Multiplatinum Songwriter Ali Tamposi — Future 25

This story appears in Rolling Stone‘s 2021 Future of Music issue, a special project delving into the next era of the multibillion-dollar hitmaking business. Read the other stories here. Ali Tamposi has co-written some of the biggest pop hits in recent memory, from Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” to...