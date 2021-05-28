Zotac Magnus One mini gaming PC desktop with NVIDIA RTX 3060

Nvidia has recently announced that the new RTX 3080 TI graphic card is going to be available and it is all set to be released today that means on 3rd June, It seems like that buying a graphic card hasn’t been that easy lately and that is the reason that the demand for the new graphic card is going to be off the roof as people have been eyeing the graphic card and they will be ready to pounce on it as soon as the card comes and it seems like that the card is going to be unavailable as it is going to be sold out in no time,