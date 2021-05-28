Cancel
Zotac Magnus One mini gaming PC desktop with NVIDIA RTX 3060

By Julian Horsey
Zotac has created a powerful yet small gaming desktop computer which measures just 10.5″ x 9″ x 5″ and takes the form of the new Zotac ZBOX Magnus One ECM53060C, powered by an Intel Core i5-10400 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The mini gaming system is capable of accepting 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory thanks to the inclusion of two SODIMM slots, and Acer has included a 2.5 inch drive bay and two M.2 2280 PCie x4 slots enabling you to set up a wide variety of different storage configurations.

