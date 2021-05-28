Big Updates for ‘World’s End Club’, ‘Sneaky Sasquatch’, ‘Sociable Soccer 21’, and ‘SP!NG’ Are Out Now on Apple Arcade

Ahead of Apple Arcade finally getting new games with Legends of Kingdom Rush out next week, new game updates have released for four games on the service today and yesterday. This week of updates follows the last few weeks that saw no new games but major updates weekly after the big overhaul in early April that brought in new categories with new games like Fantasian, Wonderbox, Clap Hanz Golf, a new Taiko no Tatsujin game, World of Demons from PlatinumGames, and more. This week, four game updates are available for The Oregon Trail LEGO Brawls, Clap Hanz Golf, and Slash Quest. Check out last week’s Apple Arcade roundup here.