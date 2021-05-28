Cancel
Big Updates for ‘World’s End Club’, ‘Sneaky Sasquatch’, ‘Sociable Soccer 21’, and ‘SP!NG’ Are Out Now on Apple Arcade

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Apple Arcade roundup includes updates for four games on the service including one I’ve been waiting for over the last few months. Just like recent weeks, we’ve had a lot of updates following the big overhaul in early April that brought in new categories with new games like Fantasian, Wonderbox, Clap Hanz Golf, a new Taiko no Tatsujin game, World of Demons from PlatinumGames, and more. This week, four game updates are available for SP!NG, Sneaky Sasquatch, World’s End Club, and Sociable Soccer ’21. Check out last week’s Apple Arcade roundup here.

toucharcade.com
