Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition revealed

By Shane McGlaun
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 19 days ago
Toyota has added a new vehicle to its Nightshade line of cars and trucks that feature blacked-out trim details. The new vehicle is the Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition and is available in FWD or AWD-e versions in three different exterior color options. Prius Nightshade Edition is the first hybrid to join the Nightshade line of vehicles.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

