Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition revealed

Buyers seeking a vehicle capable of hauling both people and cargo are more and more frequently selecting three-row crossovers over minivans, and among the throngs of available options is the Toyota Highlander. It’s a satisfactory if unexceptional choice with a spacious cabin, good build quality, and efficient engines. Driving enthusiasts won’t find the Highlander to be gratifying, but its smooth ride and muted dynamics will appeal to almost everyone else. A host of active safety technologies gives the Highlander bonus points among the safety-conscious, but those who value in-cabin infotainment technology may find its offerings lacking. The Highlander sells itself on its good value and long-term durability, and to some buyers, those things are worth more than gizmos and corner-carving prowess.