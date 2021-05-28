Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Josh Turner’s Children Perform one of His Gospel Songs “The River”

Posted by 
Country Thang Daily
Country Thang Daily
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2018, Josh Turner’s children stepped onto the limelight, taking their spot on stage with a Gospel performance live at the Gaither Studio. With Josh Turner’s wife Jennifer on the piano, their four sons – Hampton (then age 12), Colby (then age nine), Marion (then age seven), and Hawke (then age four) – performed “The River (Of Happiness)” which was one of the two original tracks in Turner’s album “I Serve a Savior.” The song was co-penned by Jennifer and their eldest Hampton, who also played the mandolin, making it one of the most special Josh Turner songs.

www.countrythangdaily.com
Country Thang Daily

Country Thang Daily

Nashville, TN
212
Followers
603
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

It's all about Country Music.

 https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Songs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

15 Years Ago: Josh Turner’s ‘Your Man’ Goes Gold

Fifteen years ago today, on June 1, 2006, Josh Turner earned the first gold certification of his career -- the first two, in fact. On that date, Turner's then-recent single "Your Man," as well as his 2003 single "Long Black Train," was certified gold, for sales of 500,000 copies. Turner...
Billings, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Josh Turner Coming to Billings, Playing Alberta Bair Theater

Pub Station presents multiple-platinum selling county star Josh Turner on Thursday, September 30 at the newly renovated Alberta Bair Theater. Alberta Bair Theater announced their 2021-2022 series on Thursday afternoon (6/3), and it included an eclectic lineup of acts, including Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Choir of Man, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory: The Musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Story, and much more.
MusicEffingham Radio

Josh Turner To Celebrate Deluxe Album With Virtual Album Release Event

Josh Turner celebrates 15 years of Your Man with a special deluxe edition of the album being released on June 25th. He will celebrate the project with a virtual album release event at 7p.m. CT on June 24th, including performances of some of his most memorable hits from Your Man. Attendees must RSVP for the event at https://umusic.digital/joshturner/.
Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Josh Turner announces ‘Your Man: Deluxe Edition’

Multi-platinum-selling country star Josh Turner celebrates 15 years of Your Man with a special deluxe edition of the iconic album releasing June 25th via UMG Nashville. Leading into the deluxe release, Turner is hosting a virtual album release event at 7 pm CT on June 24th including performances of some of his most memorable hits from the album.
ReligionKSIS Radio

Josh Snodgrass To Perform At Katy Park Baptist Church

Award winning guitarist and singer, Josh Snodgrass will be at Katy Park Baptist Church, 901 W. 24th Street, on Sunday, June 27 at 10:45 a.m. during the morning service. He will lead worship, perform music and share the story of how faith brought him out of a troubled time in his past.
MusicBREATHEcast.com

Tyscot Records Placed 7 Songs on Billboard Gospel Airplay This Week

Tyscot Records - the nation's oldest operating African-American owned gospel recording label - and its affiliated artists have placed seven songs on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart for the week ending June 12, 2021. The highest entry on the survey belongs to the smooth-voiced VaShawn Mitchell who steps up from No. 10 last week to No. 9 this week with the festive track, "Lifted Up" (V Man/ FairTrade/ Tyscot).
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Gary LeVox Preaches the Gospel of Hope With Solo EP, ‘One on One’

With the start of his new solo chapter, Rascal Flatts front man and vocal powerhouse Gary LeVox is out to preach a gospel of hope — in a time when that message is much needed. Releasing a Christian EP titled One on One, he’s unveiled a bucket-list project full of big names and even bigger themes, presenting himself like fans have never seen before.
Musicthelightnc.com

BMI Trailblazers 2021: 20 Most Performed Gospel Songs Revealed

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards 2021 honorees are in and they include Donald Lawrence and Sir the Baptist with Song of the Year for “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” which was performed by Le’Andria Johnson and Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers. Kanye West even won Songwriter of the Year for “Hands On,” “On God,” and “Selah” off his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. While those songs earned top spots in the ranking, many more artists were recognized for the impact of their songs throughout 2020. Take a look at the 20 most performed gospel songs of the year below!
Musickwbu.org

Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments - LeRoy Dulley & the Ladies of Song

LeRoy Dulley’s hoarse shout animates his manic version of the Church of God in Christ chant, “I’m a Soldier (in the Army of the Lord).”. Listen to this episode here. Click the title above to read along. Listen to this episode's featured song:. Welcome to Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments....
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Catfish 100.1

Josh Turner + Jennifer Ford — Country’s Greatest Love Stories

Josh Turner and Jennifer Ford celebrate their wedding anniversary on June 14. The college sweethearts met at Nashville's Belmont University, where Turner transferred in August of 1998, after a solid year of dealing with a vocal cord lesion that put him out of singing commission. Little did Turner know at the time that furthering his education would also change his personal life.
Steubenville, OHWTOV 9

Performers gather for Steubenville Gospel Music Night

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH -- It was a rainy night in Downtown Steubenville, but that didn't stop 15 musical acts and one special guest from taking the stage for Steubenville Gospel Music Night. The Sycamore and Ohio Valley Youth Centers put on a one night show that combined the arts with...
Logan County, ILLincoln Courier

Logan County Fair features Josh Turner for Saturday show

Members of the Logan County Fair board are optimistically moving forward with plans to hold the 2021 fair August 1 through 8 in Lincoln. With the cancellation of the 2020 fair behind them, the board is planning on country music artist Josh Turner as the headline act on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Porter County, INxrock1039.com

Josh Turner to Perform First Responder Appreciation Concert in the Region

MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner is set to perform a First Responder Appreciation Concert at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 21. The concert is a new addition to the MAAC Foundation’s annual First Responder Demonstrations and Appreciation Day held earlier that afternoon at the MAAC Campus. The event will highlight the skills taught and learned on the MAAC campus. “We like to go big at the MAAC, and we couldn’t think of a better way to expand our event and show appreciation for the brave men and women that choose to wear the uniform,” says Celina Weatherwax, President of the MAAC Foundation. Turner’s chart-topping hits include “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “All Over Me,” and for nearly two decades, he has been one of country music’s most recognizable voices.