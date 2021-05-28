Josh Turner’s Children Perform one of His Gospel Songs “The River”
In 2018, Josh Turner’s children stepped onto the limelight, taking their spot on stage with a Gospel performance live at the Gaither Studio. With Josh Turner’s wife Jennifer on the piano, their four sons – Hampton (then age 12), Colby (then age nine), Marion (then age seven), and Hawke (then age four) – performed “The River (Of Happiness)” which was one of the two original tracks in Turner’s album “I Serve a Savior.” The song was co-penned by Jennifer and their eldest Hampton, who also played the mandolin, making it one of the most special Josh Turner songs.www.countrythangdaily.com