I honestly am still in shock from all the casting news involving the Real Housewives of Orange County that broke this week. Heather Dubrow is headed back after a four-year hiatus, and Bravo kicked off Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd. The problematic duo might be polar opposites on paper, but they share a lot of similarities. Both have exhibited outrageous and downright toxic behavior throughout their time on the show. Both were reallllly banking on a comeback for Season 16. And both have the ability to bring feuding Bravo fans together in their mutual dislike for the pair.