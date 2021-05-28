Older people living alone may have higher risk of this health problem

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from Massey University, researchers found that more than a third (37%) of older people who live in the community are at risk of malnutrition.

Those at risk were likely to experience more social and emotional loneliness and have fewer social supports than those not at nutritional risk.

Researchers have identified a need for culturally appropriate interventions to provide the opportunity for older adults to eat with others, especially those living alone.

In the study, the team tested 2914 participants with an age range of 49-87 years.

Older adults living in New Zealand represent the highest percentage of one-person households, with just under a third living alone.

The team says older adults who are socially isolated, live alone, or are unpartnered have been shown to have poorer food intake, and maybe undernourished.

Eating is a social event—a lack of companionship to share meals may lead to a decrease in food intake and nutritional quality of meals, leading to increased nutrition risk.

While emotional loneliness may not be caused by being alone, it may contribute to the absence of an attachment figure in one’s life.

The team says there is an opportunity to screen vulnerable older adults for nutrition risk in primary care.

Screening is a cost-effective and simple procedure, which may enable timely nutrition intervention to improve nutrition status and maintain independence with aging.

There is also a range of social policy measures that could reduce barriers to healthy eating for older New Zealanders—encouraging older adults to share meals with each other for example.

The team says these findings support the New Zealand Food and Nutrition Guidelines for Healthy Older People in their recommendation to take opportunities to eat with other people.

Those unpartnered are a key identifiable group who would benefit from strategies that encourage older adults to eat with others.

If you care about nutrition and your health, please read studies about this nutrient supplement may help treat fatty liver disease and findings of this nutrient can protect your heart rate.

For more information about food and wellness, please see recent studies about diet rich in this nutrient may lower blood pressure and results showing that this nutrient in your diet may help fight depression.

The study is published in Australasian Journal on Ageing. One author of the study is Professor Carol Wham.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.