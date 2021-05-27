Carly Sturm selected Metropolitan State University Outstanding Graduate Student for Spring 2021 graduating class
Carly Sturm of Saint Paul has been selected a spring semester Outstanding Graduate Student at Metropolitan State University. Sturm is one of 10 Metropolitan State students recognized at the President’s Outstanding Student Award Reception on May 1, 2021. President’s Outstanding Student Award recipients are nominated by their professors and advisers and selected based on their academic excellence, community service, academic innovation in the educational program and professional achievement.www.metrostate.edu