Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilton, NY

Parma meat raffle to benefit all-inclusive playground fund

By Wendy Mills
spectrumlocalnews.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARMA, N.Y. — A family deli in Parma is having a meat raffle fundraiser to benefit the new all-inclusive playground going in at Parma Town Park. Pettinari’s is stepping up and raffling off what he does best: Meat. The $10 a ticket meat raffle fundraiser includes two racks of ribs, two ribeyes, two porterhouse, two New York strips, two pounds each of ground chuck, sausage and chicken cutlets. One-hundred percent of raffle ticket sales will go to the Parma Playground Fund.

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Hilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parma#Meat Raffle#Skate Park#Charity#The Parma Playground Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Charities
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court backs Catholic group that shunned gay foster parents

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court embraced religious rights over LGBT rights on Thursday by ruling in favor of a Catholic Church-affiliated agency that sued after Philadelphia refused to place children for foster care with the organization because it barred same-sex couples from applying to become foster parents.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon but will play in Tokyo Olympics

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka is skipping this year's Wimbledon but will return to the sport at the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, her agent said in a statement Thursday. "Naomi won't be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family," her agent Stuart Duguid said. "She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.