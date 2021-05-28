Parma meat raffle to benefit all-inclusive playground fund
PARMA, N.Y. — A family deli in Parma is having a meat raffle fundraiser to benefit the new all-inclusive playground going in at Parma Town Park. Pettinari’s is stepping up and raffling off what he does best: Meat. The $10 a ticket meat raffle fundraiser includes two racks of ribs, two ribeyes, two porterhouse, two New York strips, two pounds each of ground chuck, sausage and chicken cutlets. One-hundred percent of raffle ticket sales will go to the Parma Playground Fund.spectrumlocalnews.com