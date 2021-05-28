AI rises to the challenge with COBOL

Of theseven patterns of AIthat represent the ways in which AI is being implemented, one of the most common is the recognition pattern. The main idea of therecognition pattern of AIis that we’re using machine learning and cognitive technology to help identify and categorize unstructured data into specific classifications. This unstructured data could be images, video, text, or even quantitative data. The power of this pattern is that we’re enabling machines to do the thing that our brains seem to do so easily: identify what we’re perceiving in the real world around us.