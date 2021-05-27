VC Firms ‘Inflate’ Portfolio Valuations Ahead of Fundraising, Study Shows
When venture capital firms are under pressure to raise more money, they may “seek to strategically misprice deals so as to inflate interim returns,” new research shows. Better numbers — even if they’re short-term — can improve the likelihood of new and existing investors putting capital to work at venture firms. And since every fund has a “finite life,” a venture firm’s survival “depends on its ability to renew its fee income stream,” according to the paper from researchers at Australia’s UNSW Business School.www.institutionalinvestor.com