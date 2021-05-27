Cancel
VC Firms ‘Inflate’ Portfolio Valuations Ahead of Fundraising, Study Shows

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen venture capital firms are under pressure to raise more money, they may “seek to strategically misprice deals so as to inflate interim returns,” new research shows. Better numbers — even if they’re short-term — can improve the likelihood of new and existing investors putting capital to work at venture firms. And since every fund has a “finite life,” a venture firm’s survival “depends on its ability to renew its fee income stream,” according to the paper from researchers at Australia’s UNSW Business School.

Mutual fund-to-ETF bonanza may be getting started

Monday’s historic conversion of almost $29 billion of mutual funds into ETFs by Dimensional Fund Advisors could signal boom times for the likes of Citigroup Inc. As transfer agent, the Wall Street bank made sure investors holding the four mutual funds from the quant giant on Friday were able to see and trade their shares in the exchange-traded funds this week.
A New Saudi Mega Pension Institutional Investor is on the Horizon

At greater frequency, Middle Eastern governments are looking to consolidate state-owned entities with goals of reducing organizational costs and benefit from economies of scale. The Saudi Cabinet approved the merger of two state-run pension and unemployment insurance funds into an entity with billions in local and foreign equities. Saudi Arabia’s Public Pension Agency (PPA) and the General Organization of Social Insurance, also known as GOSI, are to merge into one institution.
Fidelity unveils two actively managed ESG ETFs

Fidelity has added a pair of ESG strategies to its lineup of non-transparent actively managed ETFs. Listed on NYSE Arca, they are the Fidelity Sustainability US Equity ETF (FSST US) and the Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM US). The Fidelity Sustainability US Equity ETF invests in equity securities of US...
Digital Asset Platform GSR Taps Hedge Fund for First Legal Chief

AQR Capital Management’s Eva Sanchez is joining GSR Markets. Hire is latest financial services lawyer leaving for crypto space. GSR Markets Ltd. has become the latest digital asset trading outfit to recruit a top in-house lawyer from the traditional financial services space. Eva Sanchez, a managing director, general counsel, and...
US investors buoy Lindsell Train Limited as flows into UK-based funds shrivel

North American sourced FUM makes up 11% of boutique’s total compared to 6.5% a year ago. Growing interest from US investors in Nick Train and Michael Lindsell’s eponymous boutique has been highlighted as one of a few bright spots during an otherwise “disappointing” year for Lindsell Train Investment Trust which lagged world markets for the first time in years.
Bitwise Secures $70 Million in New Funding Round Co-Led by Elad Gil

With the funding, Bitwise is looking to expand its offerings to more banks and asset management firms. Bitwise, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency index funds has completed a new Series B funding round, netting a total of $70 million from both old and new investors. According to a report by The Block, the Bitwise funding round was co-led by cryptocurrency investment firm Electric Capital and Elad Gil with the company’s valuation now placed around half a billion dollars.
Bitwise Asset Management completes USD70m Series B, valuing the company at over USD500m

Bitwise Asset Management, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency index fund managers, has raised USD70 million in a Series B funding round led by Elad Gil and Electric Capital. New backers include Daniel Loeb’s Third Point LLC, Daniel Och’s Willoughby Capital, Louis Bacon’s Moore Strategic Ventures, Paul Eisenstein’s Vetamer Capital,...
Emles launches long/short equity ETF

Emles Advisors has launched an actively managed ETF that seeks to deliver hedge fund-like returns through a long/short equity strategy. The Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS US) has listed on Cboe BZX Exchange and is managed by Nathan Miller, former long/short equity manager at NGM Asset Management, Citadel Investment Group, and RBC Capital.
Private Equity Market May Set New Growth Story | Advent International, Apollo

Private equity is an alternative investment class and consists of capital that is not listed on a public exchange. Private equity is composed of funds and investors that directly invest in private companies, or that engage in buyouts of public companies, resulting in the delisting of public equity. Institutional and retail investors provide the capital for private equity, and the capital can be utilized to fund new technology, make acquisitions, expand working capital, and to bolster and solidify a balance sheet.
Three FTSE 100 shares to protect your portfolio from high inflation

Unpleasant high inflation is a global phenomenon today, caused by soaring commodity prices and resuming demand. But it has just emerged in the UK. According to figures released today, annual inflation reached 2.1% in May. This made me get up and pay attention for three reasons. First, inflation is above...
Facebook’s Novi Financial Chief, Solana and Other VC Firms Invest $3 Million in PARSIQ DLT Company

Director of Facebook's Novi Financial and several other top-line VC institutions in the crypto industry have helped PARSIQ raise $3 million in series A round. Press-release shared with U.Today says that the DLT analytics company PARSIQ has raked in a whopping $3 million in the series A investment round from leading investors in the crypto industry, the director of Facebook's Novi, among them.
Byju’s tops India’s unicorn valuation charts following a $350Mn fundraise

BYJU’s (often stylized as Byju’s), the most valued edtech startup globally, has just bagged a new title, one that is sure to make many envious of its growing stature. The firm has been declared as the most valuable startup in India, with a valuation of $16.5 billion. It has successfully surpassed Paytm, the largest fintech firm in India, which is currently valued at $16 billion.
Selectors show caution heading into summer and adjust portfolios

With most returns (in {dollars}), equivalent to ACWI Energia oil + 29.9% and WTI + 44.2% or Brent + 39.4%; ACWI Banks + 24.5% or + 20.5% in ACWI Financieras; ACWI supplies + 15% with industrial metals + 22.2%, copper + 28.3%, iron ore + 17.7%; and an extended etcetera, many traders / selectors and non-public bankers have determined to start to place their portfolios extra cautiously for the summer and thus be capable to take a well-deserved respite after a number of months, which though upward pattern, have been considerably difficult …
Payments Firm Klarna's Valuation Rises to $46 Billion After Fundraising

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish payments firm Klarna has raised $639 million from a group of investors led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II, lifting its valuation to about $46 billion - higher than several of the region's major banks. Klarna, which allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle...
Bitcoin Wallet Manufacturer Ledger Completes $380 Million Fundraise At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Ledger, a hardware wallet manufacturer for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, has announced the completion of a $380 million series C investment round led by cryptocurrency-focused investment fund 10T Holdings, whose CEO will now be joining the Ledger board. With this fundraising round, Ledger has an implied $1.5 billion valuation, conferring it the status of a “unicorn” startup.
Inflation Biting Your Portfolio? This ETF Bites Back

The issue of inflation and the resurgence of value stock ETFs are two hot topics halfway into 2021. Either scenario could benefit the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG). The ETF is higher by over 25% year-to-date. That puts it ahead of the S&P 500 by more than 1,100 basis points.