One plus is back with a bang as they are back with a new model of their highly acclaimed series of Nord and this time they have launched One Plus Nord CE 5G, the series made a debut in the market with the ONEPLUS NORD in 2020 and with the help of this series, they managed to enter the mid-range price phones market which is highly competitive, the mid-range price phone is the most trending phones in the mobile market as the phones offer a lot of specifications that are pretty decent as we compare the prices of the phones.