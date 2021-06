Even as much of our viewing habits are being changed because of streaming services, cable television is alive and well. For anyone with a TV subscription, iOS, iPadOS and and Apple TV offer users the ability to link their TV provider to the app and gain instant access to all of the video apps. That means the likes of Showtime, Stars, Epix and Cinemax are all gathered in one place to make finding your next episode even easier. Apple has a lengthy list of available providers for countries around the world, with the U.S. leading the pack with almost all major providers available.