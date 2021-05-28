Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Apple Stock: Growth Opportunity Disguised As Bad News in Wearables

By Daniel Martins
Posted by 
The Apple Maven
The Apple Maven
 20 days ago

Research company IDC has just delivered what could be interpreted as bad news for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report investors. The Cupertino company lost substantial market share in the wearables space in the first quarter: from a massive 32% of the market in 2020 to less than 29% in 2021.

But the devil is in the details. The Apple Maven explains why the numbers suggest that, rather than becoming less relevant in smartwatches and headsets, Apple may instead be faced with exciting growth opportunities ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuXd6_0aER08xA00
Figure 1: Apple Watch, the top-selling watch globally today. Unsplash

Wearables market by the numbers

The table below summarizes IDC’s wearables market data for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020.

Apple remains the undisputed leader in the space, having produced more than one-fourth the total shipment volume, followed from afar by Samsung and its stagnant 11% share of the pie. The 20% year-over-year increase in Apple’s sales, however, represents the second worst growth pace in the industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkvUy_0aER08xA00
Figure 2: Top 5 Wearable device companies by shipment volume, market share, and YoY growth, Q1 2021. IDC

Plenty of growth opportunities

Note that it has been 18 months since Apple launched a new product concept within its wearables business – if one can consider the AirPods Pro a significantly different device from the original AirPods. Therefore, it does not surprise me that Apple’s sales have been lagging most of its competitors’ lately.

Further evidence can be seen in IDC’s interpretation of the numbers – see quote below. It looks like most of the growth opportunities have been coming not from smartwatches and earphones sold in developed countries, but from niche corners of the market: e.g. India and fitness-tracking rings.

“It is the smaller companies fueling growth. […] Rather than compete head-to-head with products similar to the market leaders, these smaller companies have instead focused on specific markets and thrived with different solutions.”

The Apple Maven’s take

Given the above, I believe that Apple is merely undergoing a period of lower growth in wearables driven by (1) its current product portfolio that has been lacking in newness, primarily, and (2) a stay-at-home environment that has worked better for Apple’s iPad and Mac segments (see chart below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ux50o_0aER08xA00
Figure 3: TTM Revenue growth by major product segment. DM Martins Research

In my view, Apple needs to “shake things up” a bit in order to see its wearables business take off once again. In the short term, novelty could come from the new AirPods Gen 3, which is speculated to be released this year, and the Watch Series 7, to be launched likely in the Fall.

In the longer run, I believe that Apple’s most promising growth opportunities will likely come from VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) or mixed reality headsets. With these devices, the Cupertino company would have a chance to repeat the success of its Apple Watch and AirPods with a brand-new product category that could reignite growth in Apple’s market-lagging wearables business.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

  • Apple Stock: How Long Should You Hold It?
  • Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood And Bill Gates Sell Apple Stock: Should You?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

The Apple Maven

The Apple Maven

26
Followers
121
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on everything Apple

 http://www.maven.io
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Apple Stock#Apple Products#Aapl#Idc#Ar#Apple Watch#Airpods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Related
Stockstipranks.com

Vertex Stock: Selloff Is a Buying Opportunity

It’s a simple life in the biotech stock universe. Announce strong clinical data – stock goes up. Disclose negative findings – stock goes down. Where things get a bit more nuanced is when the stock heads too far in either direction. In the case of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Jefferies’ Michael...
Stockstickerreport.com

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 7,242 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TechnologyZDNet

Antitrust push against Apple is not a bad thing… mostly

Yesterday evening, the Apple-watching tech press went into overdrive following a Bloomberg report claiming that Apple would be forced by new antitrust regulations to ship iPhones without any pre-installed apps. Turns out, that wasn't exactly what was being proposed after all, and after Bloomberg tweaked its report, things became a...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

DraftKings Stock: Hindenburg Report Creates a Bargain Opportunity

DraftKings (DKNG) stock rose on Jun. 16 as Cathie Wood’s funds bought more shares on the dip and Jim Cramer said that the sell-off triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research was overdone. What's DKNG's stock price forecast, and could it be Reddit’s next short squeeze target?. Article continues below advertisement. DraftKings,...
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

Buy Apple Stock After The Fed’s Meeting

The setup could not have been worse for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report. On the day that the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its most recent meeting, bond yields shot to the moon, and equities headed lower in fear of rising rates and inflation. This is bad news, particularly for growth stocks.
MarketsMoney Morning

This Gap Stock Price Is Not the Buy Opportunity You Think

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rolled out the first product in this much-hyped clothing collection in collaboration with Kayne West last week. The bright blue puffer jacket was made available for pre-order, and it was a hit. As anticipation grew, the Gap stock price went on an 84% run year to...
Stocksetftrends.com

Durable Growth Stocks Are Here To Stay

There may be a shift from growth to value in market leadership, but this shouldn’t discount certain quality growth stocks’ solid performances. In T. Rowe Price’s article, “The Long-Term Appeal of Durable Growers Remains Intact,” from Larry Puglia and Paul Greene, Portfolio Managers, Blue Chip Growth Fund, it’s made clear there’s a focus on identifying opportunities where the market may undervalue the durability of a company’s growth story.
MarketsMotley Fool

A Must-See Chart for Apple Investors

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has become a massive company any way you measure it. And yet it is still posting impressive growth on the top and bottom lines, fueled in part by consumers upgrading home computer gear during the coronavirus. On a Fool Live episode recorded on May 26, Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Withers discuss the highlights from the iPhone maker's most recent quarter and share a must-see chart for shareholders.
Technologywallstreetpr.com

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) To Eliminate Passwords

A new authentication technology feature is here. Apple Inc (NASDAQ : AAPL) has started testing passkeys. The new technology, which is more secure and easy to use as passwords, will come later this year with new iPhones, iPods, and Macs. The first step requires you to set up an account...
Technologyjewishlifenews.com

World Good Wearables Marketplace -Dimension, Enlargement, Via New Industry Traits – Outlook To 2026 | Fitbit, Xiaomi, Apple, Garmin, Samsung, Jawbone

“World Good Wearables Marketplace 2020” file proportion informative information figures in addition to vital insights relating to one of the vital marketplace constituents which can be thought to be to be basis pillars for the marketplace. This comprises components corresponding to marketplace measurement, marketplace proportion, marketplace segmentation, important enlargement drivers, marketplace pageant, other facets impacting financial cycles available in the market, call for, anticipated industry up-downs, converting buyer sentiments, key firms working within the Good Wearables Marketplace, and so forth.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Is Apple Stock Finally a Buy? Let's Look at the Chart

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report has been a bit perplexing over the last several quarters. Despite its sleepy price action over the past few months, the stock turned some heads this week. That’s not to say Apple has performed badly this year but the stock has mostly done nothing. Shares...
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

What Jim Cramer Says About Apple Stock After WWDC

WWDC, Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report developers’ conference, is now in the rearview mirror. CNBC’s Jim Cramer has recently taken the opportunity to weigh in on the Cupertino company and its shares after last week’s software-heavy announcements. The Apple Maven reviews “Jimmy Chill’s” most recent take on Apple and offers...
Electronicsmobileworldlive.com

Apple puts key wearable health updates on ice

Apple reportedly put off adding a pair of key healthcare features to a widely-anticipated update to its Apple Watch wearable expected to be launched later this year. Bloomberg reported the Apple Watch series 7 won’t feature body temperature monitoring until 2022, with a blood sugar function to follow later. Apple...
StocksValueWalk

4 Unshortable Stocks That Are Too Risky to Bet Against

If you are thinking about shorting one of these companies, you’re doing something wrong. The markets are dealing with an army of investors who are after heavily shorted stocks. But there are also fundamentally strong names where initiating a short position can be risky. These are the so called unshortable stocks.
Stockspulse2.com

AAPL Stock Price Increases Over 2%: Why It Happened

The stock price of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) increased by over 2% during intraday trading today. Investors have been responding positively to reports that Apple is working on new Watch models with faster processors, better wireless connectivity, and a new display.
StocksPosted by
The Apple Maven

Why Goldman Sachs Changed Its Mind On Apple Stock

After being on the spotlight for latching on to his pessimism over Apple stock, even following strong quarterly results, famed bear Rod Hall at Goldman Sachs threw in the towel and changed his position on AAPL from sell to neutral. Last week, he gave an interview to CNBC and further elaborated on his decision (see video below).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Millions

Undoubtedly, many investors wish they had bought Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on IPO day. Those who invested $10,000 on that day and held the stock became millionaires. But that information doesn't offer much help to today's investors. While investors cannot go back to the past, the history of these...
StocksEntrepreneur

5 Growth Stocks To Watch This Week

The Growth Bulls Are Leading The Stock Market Gains Again. Growth stocks have had some rough times in the stock market over the last couple of months. But today, this narrative is changing. The formerly crowded trades like cyclical stocks and reopening stocks are showing signs of retreating. Of course, that’s not to say any investment in growth stocks today could prove to be fruitful. After all, not all these growth stocks are created equal. But it is also for this very reason that each of them could stand out as a massive opportunity for investors.