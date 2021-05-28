Severe Weather Statement issued for Curry, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 04:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 05:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Curry; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN QUAY AND CENTRAL CURRY COUNTIES At 442 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Ragland, or 30 miles northwest of Clovis, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Grady and Forrest. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH