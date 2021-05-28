Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden budget to put price tag on policy priorities, earn likely Republican rebuke

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Friday will lay out President Joe Biden’s budget for trillions of dollars in spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. Biden, a Democrat, will put price tags...

ktwb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Economy#Reuters#The White House#U S Treasury#Democrats#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

The Biden Budget Speaks Volumes

To be sure, the Biden budget for fiscal 2022 and the ten years thereafter has much in common with other such presidential efforts. It rests on a lot of optimistic assumptions about economic directions and how White House policies will work out. But there are interesting differences. Unlike past presidents – both Democrat and Republican – this budget makes plain that the Biden White House aims to enlarge the economic role of the federal government in a fundamental way. Most interesting is the revelation in these figures that the Biden administration, despite all its aggressive policy proposals and plans to increase Washington’s role in the economy, has no expectation that these actions will enhance the overall pace of economic growth. Every other president has claimed growth promotion as a justification for his policy proposals. If Biden’s aim, then, is not American prosperity, it is fair to ask what sort of agenda his actions serve – perhaps enlarging government for its own sake.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

U.S. bishops vote to draft statement that may rebuke Biden

(Reuters) -A divided conference of U.S. Roman Catholic bishops announced on Friday that they had voted to draft a statement on Holy Communion that may admonish Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, who support abortion rights. The 168-55 decision to draft a teaching document on the Eucharist, a holy sacrament...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden’s policies are ruining the economy

The policies being pushed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are hurting the economy. Paying people not to work has meant people are sitting at home instead of returning to their jobs. Trillions of dollars in spending are causing runaway inflation. And now, Biden is proposing the largest tax increases since 1968, which will harm working families and small businesses and throttle much-needed new investment.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
Public HealthIndependent Record

Republicans unveil budget that puts pandemic funds in bank

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control the Pennsylvania General Assembly rolled out a $39.8 billion general fund budget plan Friday that would put into savings about $5 billion in federal coronavirus relief money and boost K-12 education funding by $300 million. The first details became public Friday morning, hours...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden's bizarre behavior at press conference causes 'Creepy Joe' to trend on Twitter

President Joe Biden trended on Twitter for what many are calling a "creepy" interaction with the press during a press conference on Thursday. Biden held a press conference at the White House to share his thoughts on the announcement that a bipartisan group of senators came to a tentative deal on an infrastructure bill. Throughout the press conference, he behaved in a bizarre manner, repeatedly leaning over the podium and answered reporters' questions in a whisper.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Cheney hasn't changed

When Rep. Liz Cheney is not in Washington, D.C., she lives a life not all that different from her Wyoming constituents. A mother of five, she recently dropped her youngest son off at a summer camp, and one of her daughters is a rodeo barrel racer. Time away from work means skiing in the winter and hiking in the summer.
Advocacywashingtonnewsday.com

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”

After the McCarthy meeting, Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol riots, says, “I need a drink.”. After his Friday meeting with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who was beaten and injured by insurgents during the January 6 Capitol riots, stated, “I need a drink.”
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.