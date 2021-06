The Mets played their second doubleheader in three days. In the first game, Jacob deGrom returned to the mound and was once again breathtaking, shutting out the Atlanta Braves over five one-hit innings to lower his ERA to 0.50 (Zero! Point! Five! Zero!). The Mets jumped ahead in the first on a wild pitch that brought Jonathan Villar in from third, and broke the game open when Dominic Smith roped a bases-clearing double down the right field line in the fifth. Ozzie Albies hit a two-run homer against Seth Lugo in the six to cut New York’s lead in half, but Edwin Díaz shut the door with a perfect seventh for a 4-2 victory.