Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden budget to put price tag on policy priorities, earn likely Republican rebuke

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Friday will lay out President Joe Biden’s budget for trillions of dollars in spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. Biden, a Democrat, will put price tags...

whtc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mason
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Economy#Reuters#The White House#U S Treasury#Democrats#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

The Biden Budget Speaks Volumes

To be sure, the Biden budget for fiscal 2022 and the ten years thereafter has much in common with other such presidential efforts. It rests on a lot of optimistic assumptions about economic directions and how White House policies will work out. But there are interesting differences. Unlike past presidents – both Democrat and Republican – this budget makes plain that the Biden White House aims to enlarge the economic role of the federal government in a fundamental way. Most interesting is the revelation in these figures that the Biden administration, despite all its aggressive policy proposals and plans to increase Washington’s role in the economy, has no expectation that these actions will enhance the overall pace of economic growth. Every other president has claimed growth promotion as a justification for his policy proposals. If Biden’s aim, then, is not American prosperity, it is fair to ask what sort of agenda his actions serve – perhaps enlarging government for its own sake.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden confirms his infrastructure 'compromise' is a sham

President Joe Biden made it quite clear on Thursday that his attempt to reach a bipartisan deal on Congress’s infrastructure package was just for show. Just hours after announcing that he had reached a “compromise” with Republican and Democratic senators on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Biden vowed to oppose that very same deal if he was forced to give up the progressive wish list Republicans had rejected from his original proposal.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden and senators reach infrastructure deal. Why the rest of Congress should accept it.

UPDATE (June 24, 2021, 2:30 p.m. ET): This piece has been updated to reflect that President Joe Biden has endorsed the bipartisan infrastructure proposal. Democrats and Republicans say they have at least one point of policy agreement: The country desperately needs investment in its infrastructure. Yet, negotiations between the two parties have been a rollercoaster of fits and starts because of a major hurdle in accomplishing that: where the money comes from. Democrats originally proposed taxes to cover the cost; that was a nonstarter for the GOP, which wanted to scale back the scope of the package.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

McConnell: Biden Isn't 'Serious' About Bipartisanship After Infrastructure Bill Veto Threat

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky claimed Thursday that President Joe Biden isn't "serious" about reaching a truly bipartisan infrastructure deal. "Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it," McConnell said on the Senate floor, and then later tweeted. "That's not the way to show you're serious about getting a bipartisan outcome."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This bill is a win-win for Democrats and Republicans

Lanhee Chen writes that Thursday's bipartisan infrastructure agreement, which President Joe Biden said he will support, is a rare win-win for Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C. Both sides would gain political advantages from getting this deal through Congress and onto Biden's desk.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield stalls below 1.5% after Biden infrastructure deal

(Updates prices and commentary after developments on legislation) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Weaker than anticipated readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise interest rates in 2023. President Joe Biden's midday announcement that a bipartisan group of Senators had reached a deal to pass an infrastructure bill had little effect on the bond market. The bill will likely be neutral for interest rates, but could lead to a push for a broader bill later this year that could push rates higher, said Jim Vogel, fixed income strategist at FHN Financial Capital Markets. "Does a bipartisan agreement on this issue spur a partisan push for a second, larger bill focused on social infrastructure? Then, it could push rates higher for fear it will be debt financed to make up in the shortfall in collecting revenues that are estimated to cover the cost of trillions in additional spending in the next decade," he noted. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The preliminary May reading of Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3%, below Wall Street expectations of 2.8%. The weaker than expected data gives the Federal Reserve little reason to move faster than anticipated in order to combat high inflation, analysts said. "The labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early is the biggest risk to the recovery," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Although this doesn't solidify any transitory argument, it does anchor markets to pay more attention to the labor market for cues on the future path of rates." The Fed's more hawkish stance at last week's meeting surprised some market participants, leaving investors struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.504% overnight but hovered around 1.4919% after Biden's announcement. Yields of short term 2-year Treasuries edged higher at 0.2661, while long duration 30-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.1008%. The yield curve - a measure of future economic expectations - was largely unchanged. The spread between 2-year and 10-year yields rose to 122.60 basis points from 122.30 from the day before. Investors are looking ahead to the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in August. Until then, benchmark 10-year Treasuries will likely stay in a range between 1.40% to 1.60%, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global. The Treasury auctioned $62 billion in 7-year notes at 1.264%, higher than the six auction average of 1.084%. The Fed's reverse repurchase window took in $813 billion in cash from 75 counterparties, just below Wednesday's record $813.6 billion, in a sign that investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.007 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005 Two-year note 99-184/256 0.2661 0.004 Three-year note 99-88/256 0.4726 0.011 Five-year note 99-212/256 0.9102 0.008 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2476 0.007 10-year note 101-56/256 1.4919 0.005 20-year bond 103-132/256 2.0341 -0.007 30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1008 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 1.00 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs bumper economic stimulus bill - with big caveat

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden, the secret Second Amendment salesman

Pro-gun control Democrats will one day realize they’re unintentionally doing more to promote the Second Amendment than even the most ardent gun-rights group. But that day is not today. President Joe Biden this week announced a series of initiatives aimed at curbing gun-related violence. As he ticked through his proposals,...
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs $1.2tn infrastructure bill but places big condition

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...