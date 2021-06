American trainer Wesley Ward tried to overcome 105 years of history Tuesday at Royal Ascot, and history held serve. Kaufymaker could have become the first filly to win the Group 2 Coventry Stakes since 1916, but she faded to eighth, beaten by 4 1/4 lengths, after she and John Velazquez battled on a hot pace until the final furlong. After percolating early against 16 2-year-old colts, Kaufymaker got ground down by quick fractions. The winner, 11-1 shot Berkshire Shadow, and the runner-up, 66-1 Eldrickjones, came from far back in the 6-furlong race.