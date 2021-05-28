Cancel
Pitt loses pitchers' duel to N.C. State in ACC Tournament

By Jerry DiPaola, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
 28 days ago

May 28—Mike Bell didn't like the outcome Thursday night when his Pitt baseball team bowed out of the ACC Tournament with a 3-2 loss to N.C. State at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C. But he appreciates a good thing when he sees it on a baseball diamond. "It was a...

Nashville, TNFrankfort Times

Vandy wins pitchers' duel to begin Nashville Super Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kumar Rocker struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings, while allowing just three hits, and Vanderbilt held off East Carolina 2-0 on Friday to begin a best-of-three series in the Nashville Super Regional. Vanderbilt (44-15), the No. 4 overall seed, can secure its fifth trip to...
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Ohio State football's all-time record against the ACC

Pick about any college football program out there that has at least a modest history with Ohio State, and you’ll normally find that the Buckeyes have the upper hand. Not always though, there are teams that have gotten the best of OSU from time to time. Some of it because of the era it was played in, some because of bad breaks — and yes — some because the program was just better at that point in time. We’re going through a series of looking at Ohio State’s record against teams in each of the Power Five conferences and we’re moving on to the ACC because, well, let’s be honest — there’s really no rhyme or reason. We’ve already looked at the Big 12 and we’ll move on to the Pac-12, and SEC (cringe) in no particular order. Either way, we’re all about imparting the knowledge on you, so off we…
Sportssportswar.com

Loved watching the ACC tournament in Salem

Hard to believe UVA & Tenn. have never played in baseball and both programs -- HOOSDAWG3 06/15/2021 4:34PM. We don’t seem to play them in much of anything outside of the postseason -- CT Wahoo 06/15/2021 8:15PM. Had the opposite experience last time football was in Knoxvegas though. ** --...
Nashville, TNPosted by
WRAL News

Vanderbilt outlasts ECU in pitchers duel, Pirates fall 2-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kumar Rocker tossed 7.2 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts helping No. 4 Vanderbilt to a 2-0 series opening win over No. 13 East Carolina in the Nashville Super Regional, which was being held at Hawkins Field. With the win, the Commodores are one win away from advancing to the 2021 College World Series.
Arkansas StateSouthwest Times Record

Arkansas baseball crushes N.C. State 21-2 to open super regional

Arkansas baseball is now one win away from advancing to its third consecutive College World Series appearance after a dominant performance against N.C. State on Friday night in the opening game of the Super Regional. The No. 1 overall seed Razorbacks (50-11) hammered the Wolfpack 21-2 to take a 1-0...
Bryant, ARbryantdaily.com

Junior Sox wind up on the short end of pitchers’ duel

MEMPHIS — Close calls have been the way it’s gone for the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team at the 2D Scout Games in Memphis this weekend. Saturday was another example of that as the Sox absorbed a 2-0 loss to the Memphis Tigers 17U (Wallis/Dunn). The Sox were...
MLBPosted by
247Sports

ECU drops pitchers' duel to open Super Regional

East Carolina knew it needed a special performance from ace Gavin Williams to have a shot on Friday in the opening game of the Nashville Super Regional against Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker. The Pirates got exactly that from Williams, and then some, but unfortunately for ECU, Rocker on the other end...
Lyon County, KYwhopam.com

KHSAA State Tournament continues Wednesday

1st region winner McCracken County heads to Lexington today for its quarterfinal game in the KHSAA State Tournament. The Mustangs will face Collins High of the 8th region at 4 pm Central tomorrow. 2nd region winner Lyon County faces Whitley County on Thursday in quarterfinal play at 4 pm. Games will be played at Legends Field.
College SportsBonesville

Vandy deals Pirates loss in pitchers’ duel

NASHVILLE — East Carolina will try again to get going offensively in game two of its Super Regional at Vanderbilt on Saturday after the Pirates took a 2-0 loss to Kumar Rocker and the Commodores on Friday. ECU (44-16) was limited to three hits, but Gavin Williams turned in a...
College Sportsnwaonline.com

Big flies catapult N.C. State

FAYETTEVILLE -- North Carolina State Coach Elliott Avent credited his team's character for advancing to the College World Series on Sunday. The two home runs the Wolfpack hit off of University of Arkansas Game 3 starter Kevin Kopps, including a go-ahead solo shot from Jose Torres in the top of the ninth, didn't hurt either. They accounted for all of North Carolina State's runs in the 3-2 victory, which ended the No. 1 Razorbacks' season at 50-13.
Baseballlockedinmagazine.com

Wahoos Lose 1-0 in Epic Pitching Duel

In a highly anticipated pitching showdown between two of baseball’s top prospects, the Lookouts edged past the Wahoos 1-0 on Friday night at AT&T Field. Hunter Greene (W, 5-0), the league leader in wins and strikeouts (60) took the mound for the hosts against Wahoos ace Max Meyer. It was matchup that featured a second overall pick in 2017 (Greene) and a third overall pick (Meyer) in 2020.
Wisconsin Rapids, WIonfocus.news

Rafters Win Pitchers’ Duel 2-1 Over Woodchucks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-3) scored two runs in the ninth and secured the walk-off win against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (5-2) 2-1 in a pitchers’ duel. The starters were Matt Osterberg (St. Cloud State) for the Rafters and Ryan Lobus (Mercer) for the Woodchucks, both allowed...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Outlaws drop pitchers' duel 3-2

FOREST CITY — The Spartanburg Burgers scored an unearned run in the fifth inning and that proved to be the difference as the Rutherford County Outlaws dropped their home opener 3-2 in a seven inning pitchers’ duel Friday night at McNair Field. Cherryville product Noah Eaker was the tough-luck loser in relief giving up that one unearned run after coming on for starter Parker Heidorf.
MLBIntelligencer

Pitchers Lose Control, Pirates Lose Ballgame

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pirates 7-4 on Friday night. The Brewers tied a franchise record by drawing six walks in the seventh-inning rally that put...
MLBDaily Reflector

N.C. State could make memories...

Recent qualifying for the College World Series had me watching baseball more than normal recently, and I’ve come to some realizations. While it’s always a good day to be a Tar Heel, it’s a challenging year to be a UNC baseball fan. In a season when Carolina struggled to find...
Aberdeen, SDAberdeen News

NSU softball: Jenny Fuller resigns as head coach to lead Pitt State

Northern State University head softball coach Jenny Fuller has resigned her post effective June 21, 2021. Fuller spent four seasons at Northern State, posting an 85-80 record overall. She departs NSU to lead the program at Pittsburg State. “It is with mixed emotions that we will be leaving Northern,” explained...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Here are final N.C. high school baseball state playoff pairings

Three teams in the Charlotte region or the Triangle received No. 1 overall seeds for the 2021 N.C. high school baseball state tournament. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Tuesday. The state finals are June 25-26 at Burlington’s Athletic Stadium or JP Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville. In 4A, Providence, from...