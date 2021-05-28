Cancel
Music

Nashville notes

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, the Brothers Osborne played a mini-set of songs off their Skeletons album during an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. They performed with their band from John Osborne’s Nashville living room. William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys has shared his new memoir, Behind the...

wncy.com
John Osborne
William Lee Golden
#Music Video #Abc Audio #Npr #Skeletons #The Oak Ridge Boys
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1964, Connie Smith signed with RCA Records. Today in 1974, “Back Home Again” album by John Denver was certified gold. Today in 1989, Garth Brooks made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Today in 1991, the “What Do I Do With Me” album by Tanya Tucker was released. Today...
Westerly, RIPosted by
The Day

Westerly's Glenn Thomas returns home behind new album

It wouldn't be accurate to say "a funny thing happened to Westerly's Glenn Thomas on his way to rock stardom with his melodic power trio Wild Sun." For one thing, "rock stardom" is a subjective concept. There IS no tried and true formula to arrive at what is at best a "you'll know it IF you get there" destination. Suffice to say, though, that Wild Sun, on the strength of the CDs "Little Truths" (2015) and "Closed Door Talks" (2019) and the "Rigby" EP (2018), were gaining momentum in a national context. They'd signed with the respected American Laundromat label, cracked College Radio's Top 200 charts, opened shows for Eve 6, Blitzen Trapper, Rubblebucket and Langhorne Slim, and were invited to contribute to an Elliot Smith tribute album alongside artists like J Mascis, Julien Baker and Amanda Palmer.
Beauty & Fashionijpr.org

JPR Live Session: Melissa Carper

It’s been said that not all who wander are lost. Some of our greatest treasures have come from wandering hearts, those who are not afraid to take risks and experience what our world has to offer. In March, singer/songwriter, upright bassist, and lifelong wayfarer Melissa Carper unveiled her new solo effort, Daddy’s Country Gold. This 12-song collection of originals about love and a desire for the simple life mixes melancholy and humor and creates an irresistible pull between laughter and heartache.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Ray Fulcher: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Ray Fulcher has made a name for himself as the go-to songwriter for Luke Combs. Ray had eight cuts on Luke’s 2017 debut album, This One’s for You, and another eight cuts on Luke’s 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get. Four of those singles—”When It Rains It Pours,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ on You,” and “Does to Me”—reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert siblings make music together

A Gilbert brother and sister musical duo recently released the third song they have written and recorded together from their home studio. Sophie Dorsten, 19, in collaboration with her brother, Alex Dorsten, 22, released “Until June” on May 28 and will be releasing new songs together about every month this year. “Until June” is available now via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms.
Visual Artfloridaweekly.com

NOTES ON THE ARTS

Sip, stroll and savor as you admire the artwork of Tina Weida from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The venue will be hosting a complimentary wine and cheese reception to showcase Ms. Weida’s work. Ms....
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Notes & Nods

Center for Spiritual Living is having a rummage sale on donation payment basis only (no haggling) on Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Please wear a mask!) Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta. This Week at LCIF. Lutheran Church in the Foothills invites the...
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Briefly Noted

Journey to the Edge of Reason, by Stephen Budiansky (Norton). This expansive biography of the mathematician and logician Kurt Gödel places his achievements in their social and political context. Born in 1906, Gödel witnessed the flourishing of logical empiricism as a member of the Vienna Circle before joining a wave of brilliant European mathematicians who fled to universities in the United States. Budiansky evokes the protectiveness of Gödel’s colleagues in mordant detail (the logician Gerald Sacks said that speaking to Gödel was like talking to “a very bright eleven-year-old”). This community buoyed him in his later years, as he succumbed to the debilitating paranoia that had shadowed him for much of his life.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Sierra Swan talks new music, new music video, and trust

Sierra Swan is an incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her solo work is already incredibly impressive; however, Swan has made her mark in the industry as a member of Dollshead and has appeared on albums with such iconic artists as two-time GRAMMY Award-Winners The Smashing Pumpkins and Gold Album-selling rock band Cold. She is also the daughter of Billy Swan, who played rhythm guitar for Kris Kristofferson and toured with Ringo Star and The Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.
Theater & Dancebestclassicbands.com

Dylan Musical, ‘Girl From the North Country,’ Returns to Broadway; Cast Album Due

The Original Broadway Cast Recording is being released on August 20. It was recorded on March 9, 2020 at Reservoir Studios and Steel Cut Audio in New York City, three days before the city’s stay-in-place order came into effect and all theaters had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album will contain 22 tracks including some of Dylan’s biggest hits like “I Want You,” “Forever Young,” “Like A Rolling Stone,” and the title track, among many others. See the complete track listing below.
Rock Musicudiscovermusic.com

Eric Clapton Says ‘Bye-Bye Blackie’ To His Favorite Guitar

On June 24, 2004, Eric Clapton said an emotional goodbye to his favorite guitar. It became, for some time, the most expensive in the world, and these days everyone can see it: since summer 2014, the instrument has been on permanent display in Guitar Centre’s flagship store in Times Square, New York. This is the story of Blackie.
Performing Artshitsdailydouble.com

DYLAN MUSICAL GETS A CAST ALBUM

's Legacy will release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the musical featuring Bob Dylan songs, Girl From the North Country, on 8/20. Recorded on 3/9/20 at Reservoir Studios and Steel Cut Audio in New York City, the album will contain 22+ Dylan songs featured in the show, written and directed by Conor McPherson.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Johnny Cash 1968 Carousel Ballroom Live Bootleg Recorded By Owsley Headed For Release [Listen]

The next volume of the Bear’s Sonic Journals archival series won’t feature a vintage concert by the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers Band, or Quicksilver Messenger Service. It won’t boast primal recordings by any members of the San Francisco countercultural movement at all. Instead, the next edition of Bear’s Sonic Journals will feature an April 24th, 1968 concert by Johnny Cash at San Francisco’s Carousel Ballroom as recorded by Owsley “Bear” Stanley III.
Musicbritpopnews.com

Eric Clapton ‘Didn’t Like’ Jeff Beck For Bad Reason

Jeff Beck discussed Eric Clapton not liking him for taking his job in The Yardbirds in a new Classic Rock magazine interview. “I know he didn’t like the fact that I took over from him in The Yardbirds and we did great. The general buzz of the band was that they thought they were finished when Eric left.