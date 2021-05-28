Chase Rice reveals ‘The Album’ is a “huge segue” toward his next, full-length record
On Friday, Chase Rice takes what he agrees is a “victory lap,” as he completes The Album cycle that was nearly a year-and-a-half in the making. Part I of the record came out in January 2020, featuring his hit, “Lonely If You Are.” Then, the whole world changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with trying to keep his band, his crew and himself afloat without being able to tour, Chase still managed to put out Part II in May of last year.wncy.com