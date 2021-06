The news on the jobless front just keeps getting better. But will that kill the chances of future stimulus aid?. Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May jobs report, and the news was pretty encouraging. Not only did the jobless rate drop from 6.1% to 5.8%, but the economy also added 559,000 jobs in May. For comparison, in April, just 278,000 new jobs were added.