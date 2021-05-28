On TV: 'Friends,' 'Kominsky Method,' 'Lucifer,' Memorial Day concert ...

Tuesday, June 8th is National Best Friends Day! A day to look at your homies and say "hey, can I bum five bucks!" I'm very lucky to not only have one, but three best friends. Yes people may say that their significant other is their best friend, or their sibling is their best friend. If that is true for them, awesome. For me, it's not. Does that mean I love them any less? Nope! There's things I do with my wife, that I won't do with my best friends... usually sex is involved. On the other side, there are things that I do with my best friends that I won't do with my wife... usually because my wife would say "No!". My best friends have never tricked me into believing I killed Santa Claus, that is why my brother is not my best friend. Those people mean the world to me, but I don't put them in the same group as I do my "best friends".