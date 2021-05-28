Cancel
Minnesota State

New book suggests ‘100 Things to do in Minnesota Northwoods Before You Die.’ Here’s a quiz.

By Mary Ann Grossmann
Pioneer Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan’t afford to hop on a plane to Mexico or Europe? Julie Larson offers places to visit closer to home in “100 Things to do in Minnesota Northwoods Before You Die.”. Admitting to a deep sense of wanderlust, the author leaves her home in rural Brainerd to explore with her “motley crew of women” called the MsStorians, who “traverse the Minnesota Northwoods in search of history, fun, and flavorful beverages.”

Person
Sinclair Lewis
