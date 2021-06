MRNA - Free Report) , the first company to initiate human clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United States is once again in the spotlight with an impressive update on its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273). The company recently informed that it submitted applications seeking U.S. authorization of its mRNA-1273 in adolescents (from 12 to less than 18 years). The company also filed for receiving a conditional marketing approval or regulatory authorization in Europe and Canada for the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents.