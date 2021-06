Since 2019, Mido has partnered with one of the most impressive and risky aquatic sport you can imagine, freediving. Under the name Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, established in 2009, is an annual international series of cliff diving events reunited some of the very best freediving competitors. Leaping from heights of up to 27 m, these exceptional athletes execute masterful movements while confronting gravity head-on. This year, to mark the resumption of the championships, Mido is not only confirming its presence as a partner, but also presents a dedicated watch, which happens to also looks rather attractive. Here the new Mido Ocean Star 200 Red Bull Cliff Diving Limited Edition.