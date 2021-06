The North Dakota State High School Clay Target League (ND CTL) will be holding its annual state tournament at the Shooting Park in Horace, N.D., June 18-20, playing host to approximately 1,000 shooters from 60 high schools and showcasing some of the best shotgunning talent in the state over those three days in both trap and skeet competitions. Coming off the pandemic which cancelled the event in 2020, ND CTL Director Joe Courneya is excited to see how this spring’s expansion in the number of teams has impacted the year-end competition after a season off.