Tesla is looking to recruit several Autopilot test drivers in major U.S. cities as the company continues to ramp its self-driving efforts in the country. For years, Tesla has been known for its semi-autonomous vehicles that assist drivers in traveling while creating a safer environment on the road for everyone. Over the years, Tesla has rolled out various updates and features to make its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving suites more robust while working toward a system that would be capable of Level 5 autonomy, where a car would drive passengers around without any interventions from the driver.