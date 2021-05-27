Cancel
Amazon sued by DC attorney general over pricing policy

By Daniel Keyes
eMarketer
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attorney general filed a complaint alleging Amazon uses anticompetitive practices to control third-party sellers’ pricing on and off its marketplace. The complaint takes issue with Amazon’s fair pricing policy, which lets Amazon restrict or suspend a product's sales if it finds it’s listed for a “significantly higher” price on Amazon than it is on another site. While this can limit price gouging, it also lets Amazon “sanction” sellers that want to offer lower prices on their own sites or other marketplaces. The complaint requests that the DC Superior Court prevent the etailer from using such practices in the future by means that could include breaking up the company and force it to pay penalties and damages.

