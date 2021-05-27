Federal government urges provinces not to let AstraZeneca vaccines go to waste

New investments will address FASD, promote prevention and understanding. OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is a complex and preventable disability that affects the brain and body of people prenatally exposed to alcohol. Those living with FASD can face many challenges, including physical impairments, and learning, behavioural and mental problems, throughout their lives. Each individual with FASD is unique and has areas of both strengths and challenges. All Canadians deserve equal opportunities to thrive – which is why the Government of Canada is increasing awareness of FASD so that we can prevent drinking during pregnancy, improve outcomes for those with FASD, and those living with FASD can find support without stigma.