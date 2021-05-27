Cancel
Federal government urges provinces not to let AstraZeneca vaccines go to waste

By Shelby Knox
iheartradio.ca
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are reminded to book an appointment to get a second shot as thousands of doses could soon go to waste. The federal government is urging the provinces not to waste the doses that are going to expire in a few days.

www.iheartradio.ca
