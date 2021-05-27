Federal government urges provinces not to let AstraZeneca vaccines go to waste

In their May 4 Post Everything essay, “Yes, it’s legal for businesses and schools to require you to get a coronavirus vaccine,” Holly Fernandez Lynch and Govind Persad did not dispute that the “language in the FDA’s emergency use authorization statute indicating that people receiving [emergency use authorized coronavirus-19 vaccines] must be informed ‘of the option to accept or refuse administration.’ ” However, they argued that this statutory requirement to afford individuals the choice to accept or refuse an emergency-use vaccine can be gutted by employers because this section of the law then states individuals are to be told “the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product,” and Ms. Lynch and Mr. Persad appeared to believe it is employers that get to determine those “consequences.”