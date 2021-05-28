Cancel
Public Health

Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Life insurance, myocarditis, CVS prizes & more

By Katie Camero
Wichita Eagle
 28 days ago

Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage. More than 33.2 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, May 28, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 593,000 people who have died nationwide. Globally, there...

Public Healthkwit.org

Pfizer's COVID Vaccine In Teens And Myocarditis: What You Need To Know

It's been a little more than a month since adolescents as young as 12 became eligible in the United States to receive the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, and nearly all reports have been positive: The vaccine is very effective in this age group, and the vast majority of kids experience mild side effects, if any — the same sore arm or mild flulike symptoms seen among adults who get the shot.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: G7 to donate 1 billion vaccine doses to poorer countries British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the Group of Seven to agree to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries during its summit starting on Friday, and help inoculate the world by the end of next year.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Heart Issues in Young COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Rare, Usually Mild, Quickly Resolve

Group of health agencies says 'risks of being unvaccinated are far greater than any rare side effects from the vaccines'. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Following a special meeting of a vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the heads of the CDC and many leading U.S. medical organizations came out in strong support of COVID-19 vaccinations for young Americans.
Philadelphia, PAdoctorslounge.com

Hospital Factors Tied to Greater COVID-19 Mortality in Blacks

Black patients more likely than Whites to die in the hospital or hospice when not adjusting for site of care. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Higher mortality among Black patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with the hospitals at which Black patients receive care, according to a study published online June 17 in JAMA Network Open.
Public Healththedailyinsurancenews.com

India Coronavirus Dispatch: Only 14% of deaths had life insurance cover

India reported 51,667 fresh Coronavirus Infections on Friday, which, according to the Central Ministry of Health, increases the cumulative number of cases to 30.1 million. The country recorded 1,329 deaths from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 393,310. The number of active cases stands at 612,868 while the total number of recoveries has grown to 29.1 million. Up to 307.9 million vaccinations have been given since the nationwide vaccination program began on January 16. Of these, nearly 6.1 million were administered on Thursday. Continue reading.
Pharmaceuticalsfox35orlando.com

NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You're More Likely to Have This Delayed Side Effect

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots share a similar profile: both are mRNA vaccines which boast roughly the same efficacy, and they share most of the same—usually minor—side effects. However, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recently acknowledged one difference between the two. Those who have received the Pfizer jab have more frequently reported an alarming symptom, which the CDC notes can be delayed after vaccination. Read on to find out what symptom to look out for, and what to do if it happens to you.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

4 Ways to Support Heart Health Post-COVID

As we continue to live with COVID-19, researchers are learning more and more about the havoc it can wreak on the human body. While initially just thought of as a respiratory illness, COVID-19 has been found to affect far more than just the lungs. In fact, a growing number of...