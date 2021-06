As you age, it's par for the course that various body parts begin to crack, pop, or ache. Some wear and tear happens with time, and many changes may be annoying but ultimately harmless. Some changes, however, could be linked to more serious underlying causes, including a degenerative condition like Parkinson's disease. Experts say one of the common earliest signs of Parkinson's can be observed when you're standing. Read on to learn what you should look out for.