Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Transgender Sports Ban Passed By Louisiana House, Governor Edwards Expected to Veto

By Jude Walker
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Louisiana House overwhelmingly passed legislation on Thursday that would prohibit transgender athletes from competing on girls' sports teams in Louisiana schools. The measure would apply to K-12 schools and colleges. The bill now heads to the desk of Governor John Bel Edwards, who is expected to veto the bill.

973thedawg.com
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Women#Transgender People#Transgender Youth#Transgender Sports Ban#The Louisiana House#Franklinton#Senate#Republican#Legislatures#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsWDTV

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats’ voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is opening the door to supporting a voting rights bill. The West Virginia Democrat is offering up an extensive list of proposed changes to the legislation ahead of a showdown vote in the Senate later this month. The Democrats’ bill would bring about the...
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to make kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana passes House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to make kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana passed the House 59-31 Thursday and will go back to the Senate for final consideration. Senators will need to decide if they concur with a House amendment changing the birthdate for when children...
Michigan StateWLUC

Michigan state House passes vaccine passport ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans and some Democrats in the Michigan House have passed a bill that would ban government-required COVID-19 vaccine passports, even though they do not exist and no legislative effort is being made to utilize them. The bills wording says it would ban vaccine passports or any...
Minoritiescalifornianewstimes.com

DeSantis signs bill banning transgender females from competing in girls’ sports

Video above: Athletes say transgender athletes should be banned Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis said that transgender girls and women in the state are in public schools for student athletes born as girls. Signed a bill banning playing in teams. The bill was signed at. Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville on Tuesday. Private schools are not subject to law “(Florida Sports) provides young girls with a lifelong opportunity,” said Desantis. “We maintain the integrity of these competitions and these Under the proposal sent to the Governor, a transgender student athlete confirms her biological gender by submitting evidence, such as a birth certificate. “In Florida, girls will play girls’ sports and boys will play boys’ sports. Mr. Desantis said he signed the bill and enacted the law.” That’s the reality. I’ll make sure there is, “De Santis said, students who feel deprived of their athletic opportunities as a result of a violation of the law are entitled to civil relief. State Senator Anna Escamani. “Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state’s first anti-LGBTQ bill for the first time in 23 years. This narrow and transphobia bill is one of the most vulnerable groups of people in our state, Trans. Targeting young people of gender. Excluding transgender people from public life, including participation in sports. Our governor and the Republican Party of Florida have already experienced constant discrimination, bullying, and high suicide rates. It’s embarrassing to attack a group of people who are doing it. Ruthless Ban: “By signing a ruthless ban on transgender children in sports, Governor DeSantis is alienating the entire community. Pride Signing on the first day of the month is particularly cruel. Florida should support integrity, equality, and freedom, not selling. The new law is certain to be challenged as unconstitutional, Republican-Republican. It has ignited an already controversial debate that has been deployed nationwide as. Controlled countries are moving to limit the rights of LGBTQ people, and their supporters are the law. Was particularly dissatisfied with the signing of the first day of Pride Month. A more comprehensive path for transgender to participate in college sports. ”NCAA is now before transgender women participate in women’s sports. Demands treatment to lower testosterone levels.
PoliticsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Governor John Bel Edwards targets conservative leaders, asserts power in vetoes

Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed back on legislative leaders’ financial power and targeted conservative lawmakers with 12 vetoes to the state budget plan Wednesday night.  Republican lawmakers could try to override the governor’s budget vetoes Thursday, the final day of their 2021 regular legislative session. The GOP leaders pushed budget bills through the legislative process […] The post Governor John Bel Edwards targets conservative leaders, asserts power in vetoes appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Minoritiesthehendersonnews.com

'This is a proxy war': Activist slams anti-transgender sports ban

Florida became the eighth state to ban transgender girls and women in public secondary schools and colleges from participating on girls' and women's sports teams after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the restrictive measure into law. CNN's Victor Blackwell discusses the legislation with transgender rights activist Veronica Ivy.
Florida Statepapermag.com

Florida Governor Bans Trans Girls From Sports

We're only two days into Pride month and Republican lawmakers are actively stripping the annual LGBTQ+ celebration of its rainbow colors. Specifically for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, June 1st saw him legalize discrimination against trans youth and now June 2nd has brought about his denying mental healthcare funding for survivors of the Pulse nightclub massacre.
Lawcannabisnewsworld.com

Marijuana Legalization Bills Died In Three States This Week As Others Move Forward

Lawmakers in states across the country are taking up marijuana reform measures this year after a November election in which voters passed every state-level drug reform initiative put before them. But in three states—Maryland, Hawaii and Wyoming, bills to end cannabis prohibition this year have died in recent days as key legislative deadlines passed. Advocates said the failure of lawmakers in Hawaii, Maryland and Wyoming to move forward on the proposals means the harms of criminalization will continue to fall disproportionately on Black and brown communities in those states for at least another year, even as a majority of voters support legalization. “We will continue to see racially disproportionate enforcement throughout our state,” Luke Jones, director of Maryland NORML, told Marijuana Moment, “resulting in tens-of-thousands of avoidable police encounters and more arrest records we will pay to expunge next year.” Lawmakers in other states, meanwhile, including New York, Kansas, North Dakota, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Delaware and others, are still pursuing some form of cannabis reform this year. And in Virginia, the legislature last month sent a legalization bill to the governor’s desk. Broader drug reform efforts also got underway this year in California, Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New York, Rhode Island, Washington State and Virginia, where lawmakers have introduced a variety of bills during the 2021 session—some dealing with psychedelics but others that call for comprehensive decriminalization. At the national level, meanwhile, lawmakers recently reintroduced a proposal to allow state-legal marijuana businesses access to banking services, with legislation to end federal cannabis prohibition expected to be introduced soon. For now, here’s a look at the recent death of legalization bills in three states. Maryland Two separate marijuana legalization bills in Maryland expired this week, one backed by top leaders in the state Senate and a competing measure introduced by Del. Jazz Lewis (D) in the House.…
Income TaxBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Governor wrong to veto bill addressing housing crisis

Montana is currently experiencing a housing crisis. Since 2002, the price of homes has been rising significantly faster than median household income, causing many Montanans to be priced out of the housing market and struggle financially. The lack of affordable homes is not only hurting residents, but also hindering Montana’s post-pandemic economic recovery.
MinoritiesAnchorage Press

Voting rights: It's 'racist' to not let Democrats cheat

Why aren't Republicans screaming from the rooftops about the Democrats' plans to change voting rules to give themselves an advantage?. Their sleazy election bills, HR 1, the "For the People Act," and HR 4, the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act," are intended to help Democrats win majorities in both houses of Congress, at which point they will ignore Republicans entirely, end the filibuster, and pass everything in AOC's Dream Journal -- amnesty, gun control, a wealth tax, and a rainbows and unicorns energy bill.
Healthkhn.org

North Carolina Advances Abortion Ban; Governor Likely To Veto

The bill, which bans the procedure based on race, sex or a Down syndrome diagnosis, may be vetoed when it reaches the governor's desk. Rising flu in Texas, dog attacks on mail deliverers and Louisiana ending jobless benefits are also in the news. North Carolina senators approved a bill on...
Louisiana Statemarijuanamoment.net

Louisiana Governor Signs Marijuana Decriminalization Bill Into Law

The governor of Louisiana on Tuesday signed a bill to decriminalize marijuana possession. “This is not a decision I took lightly,” Gov. John Bell Edwards (D) said in a statement. “In addition to carefully reviewing the bill, I also believe deeply that the state of Louisiana should no longer incarcerate people for minor legal infractions, especially those that are legal in many states, that can ruin lives and destroy families, as well as cost taxpayers greatly.”
Florida Stateomahanews.net

Florida joins states in ban on transgender athletes in girls' sports

TALLAHASSEE, Florida: Florida became the largest state on Tuesday to ban transgender athletes from competing in female school sports. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill during a ceremony at a Christian school in Jacksonville, as teenage women athletes stood by his side. He said the law would guarantee fairness...
Minoritiesillinoisfamily.org

Illinois Legislators Pass Bills Allowing Transgender, Nonbinary Individuals to Change Vital Records

State Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago), the sponsor of the bill, also sponsored Senate Bill 139 which passed in both the Illinois House and Illinois Senate a few weeks earlier and allows the removal of “gendered” language from marriage certificates. This proposal passed out of the Illinois Senate on April 21, 2021 by a vote of 44 to 13, and out of the Illinois House on May 19, 2021 by a vote of 78 to 30.
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Governor Lifts All State Pandemic Restrictions

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has lifted all pandemic restrictions after the state surpassed its 80 percent COVID vaccination goal. On April 6, the Republican announced a plan called Vermont Forward that laid out goals to fully reopen the state by July 4. On May 21, the governor said the goals in the plan were being met faster than anticipated and he challenged state residents to meet an 80 percent vaccination rate. If that goal was met Scott promised to lift all restrictions on that day. On Monday Governor Scott announced the state had reached the goal.
Madison, WIMiddletown Press

Wisconsin Assembly approves transgender sports bans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly on Wednesday passed bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports — measures taken up in the middle of Pride month and all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The measures passed on party line...
Kentucky StateWBKO

Kentucky lawmaker prefiles bill banning transgender women from sports

Ky. (WBKO) - Representative Ryan Dotson (R-Winchester) has pre-filed a bill that would ban transgender women from playing sports in high schools and at the university level. Dotson calls this the ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill which would designate that participation for all athletic teams, activities, and sports be based on the biological sex of students eligible to participate.
U.S. Politicsaudacy.com

House passes marijuana bill backed by governor

In special session Wednesday, the Connecticut House passed a contentious bill legalizing marijuana for recreational use-- in a form that's acceptable to Gov. Ned Lamont. The vote was 76-62. House Democratic leaders had to scramble to remove language passed Tuesday in the Senate. The governor had targeted that version with...