Transgender Sports Ban Passed By Louisiana House, Governor Edwards Expected to Veto

Video above: Athletes say transgender athletes should be banned Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis said that transgender girls and women in the state are in public schools for student athletes born as girls. Signed a bill banning playing in teams. The bill was signed at. Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville on Tuesday. Private schools are not subject to law “(Florida Sports) provides young girls with a lifelong opportunity,” said Desantis. “We maintain the integrity of these competitions and these Under the proposal sent to the Governor, a transgender student athlete confirms her biological gender by submitting evidence, such as a birth certificate. “In Florida, girls will play girls’ sports and boys will play boys’ sports. Mr. Desantis said he signed the bill and enacted the law.” That’s the reality. I’ll make sure there is, “De Santis said, students who feel deprived of their athletic opportunities as a result of a violation of the law are entitled to civil relief. State Senator Anna Escamani. “Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state’s first anti-LGBTQ bill for the first time in 23 years. This narrow and transphobia bill is one of the most vulnerable groups of people in our state, Trans. Targeting young people of gender. Excluding transgender people from public life, including participation in sports. Our governor and the Republican Party of Florida have already experienced constant discrimination, bullying, and high suicide rates. It’s embarrassing to attack a group of people who are doing it. Ruthless Ban: “By signing a ruthless ban on transgender children in sports, Governor DeSantis is alienating the entire community. Pride Signing on the first day of the month is particularly cruel. Florida should support integrity, equality, and freedom, not selling. The new law is certain to be challenged as unconstitutional, Republican-Republican. It has ignited an already controversial debate that has been deployed nationwide as. Controlled countries are moving to limit the rights of LGBTQ people, and their supporters are the law. Was particularly dissatisfied with the signing of the first day of Pride Month. A more comprehensive path for transgender to participate in college sports. ”NCAA is now before transgender women participate in women’s sports. Demands treatment to lower testosterone levels.